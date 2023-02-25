Home Sports The 2023 Women’s Super League schedule is released. Jiangsu Women’s Football Team will play its first match on March 4th in Zhejiang Hangzhou Women’s Football_vs_Ongoing_Season
Original title: The 2023 Women’s Super League schedule is released

Yangzi Evening News, February 24 (Reporter Sun Yunyue, Zhang Chenxuan, Zhang Hao) Today, the schedule of the 2023 Women’s Super League is released. The new season of the Women’s Super League will be divided into the first and second stages. The first stage will be 3 rounds from March 4th to March 12th, and the second stage will be 4 rounds from April 15th to April 30th. The home and away system will be restored. Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team will play against Zhejiang Hangzhou Women’s Football Team at 15:00 on March 4.

The first round of the women’s Super League in the new season:

March 4 at 15:00 Wuhan Chegujiang University Women’s Football Team vs Yongchuan Chashan Zhuhai Women’s Football Team

March 4th at 15:00 Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team vs Zhejiang Hangzhou Women’s Football Team

March 4th at 15:00 Henan Women’s Football Team vs Beijing Women’s Football Team

March 4 at 15:00 Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank Women’s Football vs Shaanxi Women’s Football Team

Sichuan Women’s Football vs Shandong Sports Lottery Women’s Football at 15:00 on March 4th

March 4 at 15:00 Guangdong Women’s Football vs Changchun Volkswagen Excellence Women’s Football

