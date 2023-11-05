The 2023 World Beach Volleyball Professional Tour Challenge Haikou Station: Chinese Team Claims Women’s Group Runner-Up

The 2023 World Beach Volleyball Professional Tour Challenge Haikou Station came to a close on November 5th with an exciting finale at Haikou Holiday Beach. The Chinese team combination of Zhu Lingdi and Cao Shuting put up a strong fight but ultimately lost to the Brazilian team Carol and Barbara, settling for the runner-up position in the women’s group.

Zhu Lingdi and Cao Shuting had an impressive performance throughout the competition, making it all the way to the finals. Their opponents in the women’s final, Carol and Barbara from Brazil, showcased exceptional skills and synergy on the court. After a fierce battle, Zhu Lingdi and Cao Shuting were defeated by a score of 0:2 (14:21, 9:21), securing the victory for Carol and Barbara.

In the men’s final, two American pairs faced off in a thrilling showdown. Ultimately, one team emerged victorious, while the other settled for the runner-up position.

Hainan beach volleyball players Lin Meimei and Zeng Jinjin, representing the national team, formed a partnership for the competition. Unfortunately, their journey was cut short in the quarter-finals, where they were defeated by the Lithuanian team with a score of 0:2. This result placed them in a tied ninth position in the overall standings.

The 2023 World Beach Volleyball Professional Tour Challenge is considered one of the most prestigious beach volleyball events globally. It serves as an essential component of the Olympic qualifying tournament and contributes to the points tally for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The competition brought together the Chinese national team and nearly a hundred top beach volleyball players from 26 countries and regions, including France, the United States, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, and Canada.

