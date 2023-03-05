





On March 3, the first round of the 5th SENKOCUP World Women’s Strongest Go Tournament was held in Japan. Chinese chess player Zhou Hongyu defeated Japan Niu Eiko’s 4th dan at 6th dan and advanced to the semi-finals.





Zhou Hongyu, who participated for the first time, held black against Japan Niu Rongzi’s fourth dan. Shortly after the opening game, black took the lead. Although he was overtaken by white in the middle game, Zhou Hongyu had an absolute lead when it came to the big official chess. Unexpectedly, during the official stage, Zhou Hongyu’s “tip” move in the middle abdomen caused the winning rate to drop by more than 60 points. After a few moves, Niu Rongzi’s winning rate in white chess exceeded 90%.

But not long after, Niu Rongzi also “returned the color”, and made a move above that the winning rate plummeted by more than 70 points, and sent the winning rate back.Since then, the chess game has not been repeated again, and Niu Rongzi conceded in the 205th move, and Zhou Hongyu advanced to the quarterfinals.





In the remaining three games, the previous champion Aisaki Ueno of Japan defeated the last runner-up Lu Yuhua of Taiwan with 4th dan in the black middle game, Queen Cui Jing of South Korea won the 9th dan with white and Rina Fujisawa won the 6th dan of Japan, and the talented Japanese girl Sumire Nakaopi played with 3rd dan. Bai Qing took the amateur 6th dan of Vietnam Quynh Anh Ha.





The 5th SENKOCUP World Women’s Strongest Battle is a single-elimination system, and the final is a single game. The Japanese Go rules are adopted. Each side has 2 hours and 5 rounds of 1-minute countdown.The competition days are March 3rd, 4th, and 5th, and the start time is 10:00 Beijing time. The prize money for the champion is 10 million yen (approximately RMB 520,000), the runner-up is 3 million yen, the third and third place are 2 million and 1 million yen respectively.





The semi-finals will be held at 10 o’clock on March 4th, Beijing time. Zhou Hongyu will face the previous champion Ueno Aisami, and Cui Jing will face Japan Nakao Sumire. Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast live chess records.

Semi-final against:

Choi Jing (Korea) VS Zhongyi Sumire (Japan)

Aisami Ueno (Japan) VS Zhou Hongyu (middle)

First round results:

Rina Fujisawa (Japanese) Negative Cui Jing (Korean)

Zhongyi Jin (Japanese) wins Quynh Anh Ha (Vietnamese)

Aisami Ueno (Japan) Yuhua Katsuki (Taiwan, China)

Niu Rongzi (Japanese) and Zhou Hongyu (middle)

