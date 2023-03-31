Original title: 2023 Wuhan social sports events are rich and colorful, 14 competitions including the River Crossing Festival and Mountaineering Festival are waiting for you to participate

People’s Daily Client Hubei Channel Li Xia

The city’s sports work conference held on March 29 proposed to build Wuhan’s W (world-level), C (national) and Han (municipal) event systems, and released the 2023 Wuhan social sports event plan, crossing the river 14 competitions including the Hanma Festival, Hanma Festival, and Mountaineering Festival will last from April to October.

The time, place and scale of these events are as follows:

2023 China Wuhan Fishing Challenge, in April, Xinzhou District, with 300 contestants from all over the country participating;

2023 Wuhan Marathon, April, Wuhan City, 26,000 runners participated in the full marathon, half marathon and 13km run;

2023 China Wuhan International Kite Invitational Tournament and National Sports Kite Championship, in April, Mulan Grassland Scenic Area, 200 athletes from 25 national teams will participate;

2023 Dancing China Line Dance League, in April, Wuhan National Fitness Center, about 900 people from all over the country participated;

2023 China Dance Sports Open Series (Wuhan Station), in April, WISCO Sports Center, 1,500 contestants from all over the country will participate;

2023 CBBA China Bodybuilding and Fitness Elite Professional Competition (Wuhan Station), in June, Wuhan Gymnasium, 500 athletes from all over the country will participate;

2023 China Amateur Go King Tournament, in June, Jianghan District, 64 amateur 6-dan and above players from all over the country will participate;

2023 The 48th Wuhan July 16 River Crossing Festival, on July 16, in the Yangtze River Basin of Wuhan, about 3,000 people participated in the two events of individual crossing and team crossing;

2023 National Middle School Students Fencing Championship, in July, Wuhan Sports Center, about 1,200 middle school students from more than 300 schools across the country will participate;

2023 National Walking Conference, in September, Qingshan District, about 10,000 people from all over the country participated;

2023 China Fishing Contest Finals, in October, East Lake Tourist Scenic Area, 1,000 contestants from all over the country participated;

2023 The 12th Mulan Mountain Climbing Festival and the 5th Wuhan Staff Mountaineering and Hiking Activities, in October, Mulan Mountain Scenic Area, 6,000 people and 2,000 people from various government agencies, enterprises and institutions in Wuhan and central government agencies in Han participated ;

2023 National Physical Fitness Competition Finals, October, Wuchang District, about 500 people participated in individual standard events, individual advanced events and team competitions;

2023 Wuhan Horse Racing Festival, October, Oriental Horse City, 50 elite horse owners from 21 horse racing clubs across the country participated with about 500 horses.