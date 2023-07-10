The 2023 Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League: A Tradition of No Team Defending the Title Continues

Zhejiang Qinye Wins 2023 Men’s Basketball Super League, Continues “Tradition” of No Team Defending Title

Shaoxing City – In an exciting match held at the Yuecheng District Sports Center on July 9th, Zhejiang Qinye emerged as the champions of the 2023 Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League. They secured a hard-fought victory over Taizhou Steale in overtime, marking their first Zhejiang Super League trophy. With this win, Zhejiang Qinye becomes the sixth team in six years to claim the championship, continuing the “tradition” of no team successfully defending their title.

As the most prestigious and widely-participated amateur basketball event in the province, the Zhejiang Super League witnessed the participation of 15 teams and nearly 400 athletes this year. The intense competition spanned 33 days and comprised 40 games. The matches were met with overwhelming public support, with packed stadiums and an electric atmosphere throughout the finals.

The finals began with Taizhou Steale taking an early lead on their home ground. However, Zhejiang Qinye successfully avenged their defeat in the second round, resulting in an overall tied score of 1-1. In accordance with this year’s competition format, the teams entered a 5-minute overtime period to determine the winner. In a thrilling conclusion, Zhejiang Qinye secured victory with a decisive three-pointer, clinching both their first-ever Zhejiang Super League championship and becoming the sixth team to win in the league’s history.

Over the past six years, the Zhejiang Super League, organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and implemented by the Zhejiang Basketball Association, has experienced significant growth. With the inclusion of retired players from the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and National Basketball League (NBL), as well as talented stars from the Chinese University Basketball Association (CUBA) and street basketball scenes, the overall level of competition in the league has undergone substantial improvement. It has now earned a reputation as a top-tier amateur basketball event nationwide.

The 2023 Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League undoubtedly showcased the immense talent and passion for basketball within the province. The victory of Zhejiang Qinye not only adds to the rich history of the league but also highlights the fierce competition and unpredictability that has become a defining characteristic of the tournament.

Author: Wang Zhenkai

Correspondent: Gao Qian

Editor: Xu Jie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

