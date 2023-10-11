The 2032 European Championships in Milan but in which stadium? San Siro or the Milan and Inter stadiums? – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli

Milan will be there, the city among those that are certain to host the Euro 2032 matches, but with which stadium is quite a mystery. It’s not easy, but we need to start changing our mentality: accustomed for years to considering San Siro as the home of Milan and Inter, and the only possibility to host the matches that matter, in the relatively near future the scenario could change radically.

1×2, the prediction of those that are open, very open: on the table – and in the aspirations of the two clubs – there is Milan’s facility in San Donato (which is expected to be ready by 2028), Inter’s facility in Rozzano (already approved on Pgt with the traffic variant) and the old San Siro, which the Superintendency of Cultural Heritage should protect in 2025 with a restriction but which risks remaining a box emptied of contents (not to mention the maintenance problems that will end up being the responsibility of the Municipality) . Assigning the Euro 2032 matches to the old Meazza – at the moment it says San Siro in the dossiers – could be a way to keep a historic facility alive, but it remains to be seen whether, in the presence of more modern and more welcoming stadiums, it will be opted for this solution. Indeed, it is clear that the stage that will allow you to make the best impression will be chosen. There is, then, also a fourth option, currently residual but which cannot be discarded: that the restriction on San Siro is not put in place in the end, that the Meazza can be demolished (or repurposed and transformed into something else) and that the project of the new San Siro, which until now has been identified with the Cathedral but which will probably change its name, which could be built next to it, comes back into vogue. With both clubs – as per the original plan – or even just one.

Certainly, the clubs cannot accept the latest offer from the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala, who is also willing to help financially in the restyling of the club that decides to stay at San Siro. In fact, to start work, we would have to wait until the other team had moved to the new plant. And neither of them has the desire (or possibility) to stay still for at least another five years, after having already lost four. And therefore staying in the city, in the San Siro area, is only possible if the restriction on the Meazza is removed. The two clubs, now divided in their discussions on the stadium, have the same position on this issue and both the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni and the Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello have already communicated this to the mayor. Now there is the desire to run, we need a clear business plan.

For new futuristic plants to be taken into consideration by Euro 2032, there must be convincing (and already financed) projects by 2026. At that date we will see what will be on the table. At that point, it could be a derby to be chosen, a challenge within a challenge destined to fuel city tensions. No problem to host the final: a 60,000-seat facility is needed, but both the one in San Donato and the one in Rozzano will have 70,000 seats.

