[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, February 13, 2023]On February 11, local time, the competition for the 23rd round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League began. The away game was reversed by Leicester City 1-4.

2022-2023 Premier League standings and schedule results

Previously, the two teams had played 33 times in the Premier League. Tottenham had 16 wins, 5 draws and 12 losses, a slight advantage. Tottenham achieved a double play at home and away last season, and in the first match of this season, Tottenham beat their opponents 6-2 at home heartily, and this game came to the away game.

In the 13th minute of the first half, Tottenham won a free kick on the right side of the penalty area. Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic directly attacked the goal and was pushed out of the baseline by the goalkeeper.

Perisic went on to take a right corner, hit the opponent’s defender’s leg, and bounced to the feet of teammate Rodrigo Bentancur, who easily scored the ball in front of the goal. Tottenham were lucky to take the lead.

In the 23rd minute, Leicester City took a corner kick from the left, and the opposing defensive player failed to kick far. Nampalys Mendy shot the ball from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball went straight to the upper right corner of the goal . Leicester City tied the score at 1-1.

In the 25th minute, the Leicester City team made a steal in the middle and directly formed a counterattack. The core midfielder James Maddison (James Maddison) received a wonderful pass from his teammate in the gap on the left, and scored with a low shot from the lower left corner. The home team scored two goals in 3 minutes to overtake the score.

In the 26th minute, Leicester City counterattacked with a long pass from the backcourt. Forward Kelechi Iheanacho shot from the far corner on the right side of the opponent’s penalty area and was saved by the goalkeeper.

During stoppage time in the first half, Leicester City striker Ishinacho swayed at the top of the penalty area and shot a low shot to the lower left corner of the goal. The ball flew into the net against the post, extending the lead to 3 1.

During the intermission, Tottenham temporarily fell behind by two goals, and the two sides exchanged venues in the second half.

In the 69th minute, the Leicester City team made a diagonal pass from the left to the penalty area, and Ishinacho shook his head in front of the goal and shot slightly wide of the left post.

In the 81st minute, the Leicester City team was still at the top of the arc of the penalty area. Midfielder Harvey Barnes (Harvey Barnes) made a low shot from the lower right corner and succeeded again to seal the victory.

In the 83rd minute, Tottenham’s defense was useless. After Leicester City midfielder Madison dribbled easily on the left side of the opponent’s penalty area, he shot from the back corner slightly above the crossbar.

At the end of the game, Tottenham lost 1-4 to Leicester City. The home team’s striker Ishinacho contributed 1 goal and 1 assist, and was elected the best player of the game. The following are the technical statistics of the two teams .

After this campaign, Tottenham still ranked 5th with 39 points, but their defensive end has exposed many problems, which will become a huge obstacle to enter the Champions League. After winning this round, Leicester City accumulated 24 points, temporarily out of the relegation zone, and ranked 13th in the standings.

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/02/13/a103647951.html