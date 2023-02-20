Home Sports The 24th round of the Premier League: Manchester City draws with Nottingham Forest and loses the top spot | 2022-2023 Premier League | Seat B | Manchester City
The 24th round of the Premier League: Manchester City draws with Nottingham Forest and loses the top spot

The 24th round of the Premier League: Manchester City draws with Nottingham Forest and loses the top spot

[NewTangDynastyBeijingtimeFebruary192023]On February 18, local time, the 24th round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League season began. With a 1-1 tie, the B seat contributed to the team.

2022-2023 Premier League standings and schedule results

The two teams have only played 7 times in the Premier League before, and 6 of them were as early as 1996. Nottingham Forest was promoted to the Premier League again after 27 years. In the first confrontation this season, Manchester City swept their opponents 6-0 at home, and this game is the second confrontation between the two sides.

In the 33rd minute of the first half, Manchester City made an oblique pass from the right to the penalty area. Rodri shook his head and hit the goal, slightly wide of the right post.

In the 41st minute, Manchester City made a cross in front of the opponent’s penalty area. Bernardo Silva shot the ball from the top of the arc and flew into the upper corner of the goal. Manchester City broke the deadlock.

In the 41st minute, Manchester City knocked across the right side of the opponent’s penalty area, and Bernardo Silva shot the ball from the top of the arc and flew into the upper corner of the goal to help the team break the deadlock. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

At the end of the first half, Manchester City temporarily led by one goal, and the two sides changed sides to fight again in the second half.

In the 52nd minute, Manchester City took a corner kick from the right. Defender Aymeric Laporte rushed in front of the goal, but the angle was too straight, and it bounced off the goalkeeper. Got by the goalkeeper. Blue Moon almost expanded its lead.

In the 52nd minute, Manchester City took a corner kick from the right. Defender Laporte headed the ball in front of the goal, but the angle was too straight and it bounced off the goalkeeper. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In the 67th minute, Manchester City striker Phil Foden dribbled the ball laterally from outside the penalty area and shot a cold arrow.

In the 67th minute, Manchester City striker Foden dribbled the ball laterally outside the penalty area and shot a cold arrow. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 73rd minute, Manchester City won a free kick at the top of the penalty area. Ilkay Gündogan directly attacked the goal.

In the 84th minute, Nottingham Forest broke through the opponent’s defense from the right and crossed in front of the goal. Neither the goalkeeper nor the defender successfully intercepted it. The forward Chris Wood (Chris Wood), who came off the bench, scored easily from the back and tied the score at 1-1. .

In the 84th minute, Nottingham Forest crossed the goal from the right, but the opponent’s goalkeeper and defensive players failed to intercept it. Substitute striker Chris Wood scored easily from behind. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

At the end of the game, Manchester City had to accept the result of a draw, and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne won the best player of the game.

Starting lineup:

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): 31-Edson/14-Laporte, 3-Dias, 2-Walker/20-B seat, 16-Rodery/10-Glarish, 8-Gundoan, 17-De Bruyne (88’↑19-Alvarez), 47-Foden (89’↑6-Ake)/9-Haaland

On February 18, 2023, in the 24th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season, Manchester City drew 1-1 away with Nottingham Forest, and the technical statistics of the whole game. (Cartooned by NTDTV)

After this campaign, Manchester City was unlucky. Because Arsenal defeated Aston Villa in an away game, Manchester City had to surrender the top position in the standings again, falling behind Arsenal by 2 points after one more game. After that, Manchester United, which is ranked third, is chasing after them, and they are currently only 3 points away from Manchester City.

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)

