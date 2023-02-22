[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, February 21, 2023]On February 19, local time, the 24th round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League season started. Tottenham defeated West Ham United 2-0 at home. Kane assisted Sun Xingmin to score .

2022-2023 Premier League standings and schedule results

Previously, the two teams had played 53 times in the Premier League. Tottenham had 25 wins, 11 draws and 17 losses, gaining the upper hand. In the first meeting of the season, Tottenham drew away with their opponents, and this game will be at home for the second duel.

At the beginning of the first half, West Ham United turned away and made an inverted triangle pass from the right side of the opponent’s penalty area. Forward Jarrod Bowen shot a low shot from the top of the penalty area and missed the right post.

In the 36th minute, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg swayed outside the penalty area on the right side and shot at the far corner of the goal, but the ball was not fast, and the opponent’s goalkeeper fell to the ground and saved the ball.

In stoppage time, Tottenham took a corner from the left and defender Cristian Romero headed in from the center just over the bar.

At the end of the first half, the two sides scored a goalless draw, and in the second half they changed sides and fought again.

In the 47th minute, the Tottenham team made a steal in the frontcourt, resulting in more plays and fewer plays. However, Harry Kane hesitated a little, which delayed the opportunity. When the right winger Dejan Kulusevski (Dejan Kulusevski) got the ball, the opponent’s defender had already returned to his position. Kulusevski had to cross the middle. Confiscated by the goalkeeper.

In the 55th minute, Tottenham launched a quick break from the backcourt. Ben Davies got the ball from the ribs and went straight to the center. Right midfielder Emerson Royal made a low shot from 15 yards from the goal. He scored in the lower left corner and helped the team open the scoring.

In the 58th minute, West Ham made a long pass from the backcourt. Forward Bowen shot from the left side of the penalty area and was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper.

In the 59th minute, Tottenham winger Kulusevski dribbled horizontally in front of the penalty area on the right, and a powerful long-range shot was punched out by the opponent’s goalkeeper.

In the 72nd minute, Tottenham center Kane got the ball in the frontcourt and made a diagonal pass to the space on the left. Korean star Son Heung-Min (Son Heung-Min), who just came off the bench, broke into the penalty area and pushed into the net from the far corner to help the team seal the victory. Bureau.

In the 75th minute, West Ham United won a free kick in front of the penalty area. Substitute striker Ben Rahma directly attacked the goal and went over the crossbar.

At the end of the game, Tottenham defeated West Ham United 2-0 at home. Sun Xingmin, who came off the bench and scored a goal, won the best player of the game.

Starting lineup:

Tottenham (3-4-3): 20-Fraser Foster/34-Lenglet (78’↑14-Perisic), 15-Dell, 17-Christian Romero/ 33-Ben Davies, 5-Heibel, 4-Skip (90’↑29-Pap Sal), 12-Emmerson Royal/9-Richarlison ( 68’↑7-Sun Xingmin), 10-Harry Kane, 21-Kulusewski (90’↑27-Lukas Moura)

After this campaign, Tottenham scored 42 points and returned to No. 4 in the standings. Newcastle United, which was originally No. 4, still had 41 points after losing to Liverpool at home this round. With one game less, they fell to No. number 5.

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)