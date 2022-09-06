Jellyfish Network September 6th(Reported by YMG All Media Reporter Liu Jin Rizhao) On the evening of September 5, the 25th Shandong Games ended in Rizhao Xianghe Sports Park.

The city sent a total of 1,570 athletes, 137 coaches and 120 staff to participate in the current Provincial Games. After tenacious struggle, the Yantai delegation won a total of 434 gold medals, 113 silver medals and 158 bronze medals, ranking third in the gold medal list, and won the Sportsmanship Award.

During the competition, all the athletes and coaches followed the principle of “fairness, justice and openness” in sports competitions, maintained a good competition style and discipline, respected the opponent, the referee, the audience, and the rules. Yantai athletes have achieved double harvests and double victories in sports performance and spiritual civilization with their high-spirited and enterprising mental state, superb competitive level and good mental outlook. On the stage, Yantai’s city image of “going ahead and opening a new situation” was displayed with practical actions, and it contributed to the construction of a more competitive modern international coastal city.

“Get off the podium and start all over again”, the clarion call for preparations for the next Provincial Games cycle has been sounded, and the Yantai delegation will make great efforts to create greater glories.



