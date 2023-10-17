The 25th World Go Team Championship Opens in Beijing as China Aims to Dethrone Korean Team’s Reign

25th World Go Team Championship Opens in Beijing with Chinese Team Aiming to Break Korean Team’s Winning Streak

Beijing, October 16 – The 25th World Go Team Championship kicked off in Beijing on the 16th with the Chinese team eager to end the Korean team’s three consecutive championships. Comprised of five top players including Gu Zihao and Ke Jie, the Chinese team is determined to claim the title this year, reported Xinhua News Agency.

The tournament follows a unique format known as the Nongshim Cup, where players from China, South Korea, and Japan take turns to compete. In the past three competitions, Shin Jin-seok, a 9th Dan player, led the South Korean team to victory each time, achieving an impressive 10 consecutive wins.

For this year’s event, Shin Jin-seok was exempted from selection and automatically included in the South Korean team’s lineup. Joining him are Park Jung-hwan, Won Sung-chin, and Ha Hyun-jun, all experienced 9th-dan players, while Byun Sang, the 19th-dan Chunlan Cup champion, received a wild card entry.

The Chinese team, like the South Korean team, also selected its lineup through free selection and selection. The five members for China include Gu Zihao, Ding Hao, Ke Jie, Xie Hao, and Zhao Chenyu. Meanwhile, the Japanese team consists of master player Ichiriki Ryo, and famous players Shimono Toramaru, Throne Iyama Yuta, Xu Jiayuan, and Yu Zhengqi.

Head coach of the Chinese team, Yu Bin, expressed his thoughts during the pre-match press conference, highlighting the back and forth battles between the Chinese and Korean teams in the Nongshim Cup. He emphasized the need for the Chinese team to defeat the top players of the Korean team if they want to secure victory in this prestigious tournament.

Gu Zihao, who lost to Shin Jin-seok in the final game of the previous competition, also acknowledged the exceptional performances by the Korean players in the past championships. He expressed his hope for a successful performance by the Chinese team this year.

Shin Zhenzhen, the captain of the Chinese team, stated that all the chess players from China, Japan, and Korea are currently in good condition. He emphasized the importance of the Korean players performing well and giving the captain an easier time.

The first stage of the tournament, a four-set match, will be held in Beijing, while the second and third stages will take place in Busan, South Korea and Shanghai, China, respectively. In the previous 24 championships, South Korea emerged victorious 15 times, China won 8 times, and Japan claimed the title once.

Additionally, the first Nongshim Baishanshui Cup World Go Veterans Competition will also commence in Beijing on the 17th. This competition will utilize the same arena format and feature four participants from each team. The participating players must be born before January 1st, 1970. The Chinese team includes renowned players Nie Weiping, Ma Xiaochun, Liu Xiaoguang, and Cao Dayuan. The Korean team consists of Cao Xunxuan, Xu Bongsu, Liu Changhyuk, and Choi Gyubing, while the Japanese team includes Takemiya Masaki, Yida Noriki, Hikosaka Naoto, and Yamashiro Hiroshi.

The World Go Team Championship and the Nongshim Baishanshui Cup World Go Veterans Competition highlight the immense talent and dedication of players from China, South Korea, and Japan, further solidifying their positions as powerhouses in the world of Go.