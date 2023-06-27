Home » The 26th week of the latest ITTF world rankings in 2023 China’s table tennis men’s and women’s singles world rankings-百南网
On June 27, Beijing time, the ITTF announced the world rankings for the 26th week of 2023. In terms of singles, Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin and Ma Long took the top three in the men’s singles; Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi continued to take the top six in the women’s singles. In the doubles event, Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu ranked first in the men’s and women’s doubles, and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha continued to top the mixed doubles list.

In women’s singles, Sun Yingsha topped the list with 8970 points, Chen Meng ranked second with 6030 points, Wang Manyu ranked third with 5360 points, Wang Yidi ranked fourth with 4675 points, and Chen Xingtong ranked fifth with 3340 points. Qian Tianyi ranked sixth with 2660 points, and Japanese player Mima Ito ranked seventh with 2465 points.

In men’s singles, Fan Zhendong continued to rank first with 7975 points, Wang Chuqin ranked second with 6550 points, Ma Long ranked third with 5200 points, Japan’s Zhang Bentomowa ranked fourth with 3725 points, and Liang Jingkun ranked third with 3485 points Fifth, Brazilian player Hugo Calderano ranked sixth with 2780 points, and Lin Gaoyuan ranked seventh with 2590 points.

In women’s doubles, Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha ranked first with 5340 points, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi ranked second with 3440 points, Japan’s Mima Ito/Hayata Hina ranked third with 3310 points, Zhang Rui/Quaiman ranked third with 1750 points ranked eighth.

In Men’s Doubles, Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin continued to lead with 6040 points, Korean pair Zhang Yuzhen/Lim Jong-hoon ranked second with 4390 points, and Japanese pair Hayasuke Togami/Uda Yukiya ranked third with 3555 points.

In mixed doubles, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha topped the list with 6,040 points, Japanese pair Tomokazu Zhangmoto/Hina Hayata ranked second with 4,220 points, and Lin Shidong/Quaiman ranked third with 2,500 points.

