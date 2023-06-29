Home » The 30-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade: Orderly advancement of the competition organization meets the conditions for the main competition-Chinanews.com Video
The 30-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade: Orderly advancement of the competition organization meets the conditions for the main competition

The 30-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade: Orderly advancement of the competition organization meets the conditions for the main competition

Release time: 21:10, June 28, 2023 Source: China News Network

On June 28, the 31st Summer Universiade entered a 30-day countdown. At 3:00 p.m., a 30-day countdown press conference was held at the main media center of the Chengdu Universiade. Qiu Li, full-time deputy director of the Propaganda Department (Opening and Closing Ceremony Department) of the Chengdu Universiade Executive Committee, said that the Chengdu Universiade is currently advancing the competition organization in an orderly manner and has the conditions for holding the main competition.

According to Qiu Li, the formation of core teams for 18 project competitions has been completed, 1,077 domestic technical officials have been selected and dispatched, and the selection and dispatch of international technical officials is progressing in an orderly manner. 22 anti-doping stations have been set up in the competition venues and the Universiade Village, and the selection and training of 118 doping control officers, deputy station chiefs and security personnel of 22 doping control stations have been completed. (Reporter He Xi)

