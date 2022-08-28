The 34-year-old “Nanjing Fat Brother” officially announced that the marriage proposal was successful: he once blessed the netizens who saved the lives of three knives

Nanjing fat brother’s marriage proposal is successful! This news continued to occupy the hot search on major platforms in the past two days, and netizens also sent their blessings collectively.

In the video, the burly Nanjing fat brother with glasses and bald head, holding a bunch of flowers in both hands, quickly walked to a woman in black, and expressed affectionately on the open lawn:“Everyone will meet a very important person in their life. Liu Chunjia, I love you.”

In the sound of everyone’s blessings, the lovers finally got married, and the two embraced tightly.

Fat brother also wishes every girl to marry love.

In the comment area, there are currently more than 17,000 comments, and netizens are all blessings:

“Men are brave in doing righteousness, and women never give up and resign to take care of them. This kind of marriage is worthy of praise. I wish you a happy and eternal union for a hundred years.”

“Hero of Nanjing!”

“Truth is true in adversity. Blessings grow old.”

“Brother Fat is a good man who is responsible, brave and kind, and Sister Fat will be happy.”

“Never give up! They are all people who are worthy of trust! This is what love looks like at first.”

There are also those who are unhappy with their other half…

Nanjing Fat Brother, formerly known as Qiu Shaochun, is 34 years old, a native of Nanjing, Jiangsu, and a former shot put player.

On May 29, 2021, in an incident of “driving into someone and stabbing someone with a knife”, he took the initiative to stop and was stabbed three times in a row, in the chest, abdomen and thigh, one of which was in the abdomen. He suffered the deepest injury and unfortunately lost his anal function. Since then, he has been affectionately called “Nanjing Fat Brother” by netizens

After two operations, the fat brother slowly recovered, and when he was the most difficult, his girlfriend who had been in love with him for four years resigned and took care of him.