Players compete fiercely on the field Photo by Jiang Xiwu

News from this newspaper (Reporter Wang Qiuyue Correspondent Li Jinmei) On August 1, the 3rd China Middle School Hockey Championship and the 2022 National Youth U Series Hockey Championship officially kicked off at Moqi Secondary Vocational and Technical School.

At 10:00 in the morning, the U18 men’s mixed team kicked off the opening match. The first game was between the Moqinari Hockey Club and Qiqihar National Middle School. After the competition, the Moqinari Hockey Club finally easily defeated Qiqihar National Middle School 14:1. A total of 36 teams and 460 athletes from Shaanxi, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and other places participated in the competition. The competition will last from August 1 to 8. The event adopts a single-group round-robin, group points competition system, and finally decides the champion and runner-up of each group.

Moqi has a long history of developing hockey. The Moqi committee and government have always attached great importance to the development of hockey. Since 1978, the Moqi men’s hockey team has won 35 national championships, 14 national runners-up and 10 national third runners-up on behalf of the Inner Mongolia team. In particular, the 2018 Inner Mongolia (Moqi) men’s hockey team represented the Chinese national team and advanced to the World Cup, creating the history of the Chinese men’s hockey team entering the World Cup finals for the first time and achieving a tenth place. After the unremitting efforts of several generations of hockey players, Mo Qi not only filled the gap of the national project, but also established the most complete hockey talent training mechanism and facilities in China so far, and has successively delivered up to 100 players to the national team. , to send 50 coaches and more than 200 team members to the brother provincial and urban teams.