The 3rd Hangzhou Youth Sports League kicks off_Zhejiang Online

More than 300 teenagers “Yu” dream together

The 3rd Hangzhou Youth Sports League kicks off

2023-04-24 15:33:38





Source: Tribune





Reporter Chen Suqin

On April 22, the 2023 Hangzhou Third Youth Sports League (Badminton) kicked off at the University City North Sports and Fitness Center in Qiantang District, Hangzhou. More than 300 young badminton players from various primary schools and badminton clubs in the city gathered together.

The mother of the student Ye Yuchen told the reporter that although it is the Hangzhou League, there are also more than a dozen young athletes from Deqing who came to compete, and everyone set off at 6 o’clock in the morning. “My child is in the first grade this year. He has been practicing badminton since last summer vacation. This is the first time he has participated in a youth sports league badminton competition.” Ye Yuchen’s mother said that besides badminton, the child also likes other sports. Atmosphere, and you can get the opportunity to compete with young Hangzhou athletes.

“We come to the competition every year, and we usually train in this venue. We can clearly feel that the badminton level of Hangzhou children is getting higher year by year. Badminton exercise can greatly improve children’s concentration, which is very important for growing up in the fragmented era. The children are extremely important.” Hangzhou Haoyu sports coach Ruan Hao said that although some children did not play at 9 o’clock, they came to the court to watch the game accompanied by their parents early, which is enough to show their love for badminton.

It is reported that this event aims to help promote the construction of Hangzhou’s youth training system and the development of the folk competition system, covering various sports such as football, basketball, badminton, baseball, table tennis, etc. The conditions for healthy development provide young athletes with a platform to showcase their youth sports talents. Up to now, nearly 10,000 teenagers have participated in it.

It is worth mentioning that the Asian Games venues are also the venues for some events of the 3rd Youth League, so that young people can experience the atmosphere of the Asian Games in advance and enjoy the advanced hardware facilities of the Asian Games venues.