The pursuit of happiness is an activity that man carries out constantly and in a world like the present one it is not always easy to achieve the goal of being happy. Clearly the concept of happiness is very subjective, but there are parameters that allow each of us to reach a condition of inner well-being and a lot depends on our lifestyle, nutrition, interpersonal relationships, physical activity and also the ‘art.

The 4 essential keys to be happy

A study published in the journal “Nature” has highlighted the existence of a genetic aspect closely linked to happiness, but at the same time there are many factors that influence this state, some of which cannot be controlled, but with appropriate behavior it is possible have a more positive and healthy life.

1. Healthy eating is the key to a happy life

Our body is pure energy. With a good diet it is impossible not to feel good and therefore happy. The consumption of healthy proteins as well as a diet based on fruits and vegetables is essential for physical well-being. Drinking lots of water and doing physical activity are essential for the general health of each of us. Adequate nutrition can help us feel happier not only because we see ourselves healthier externally, but because we feel better internally.

>Read also Those who eat fruit are happier

2. Art as a means to a happy life

Science has repeatedly demonstrated how musical notes are closely related to the feeling of well-being in human beings. The pleasure you feel when listening to music activates the same areas of the brain that are stimulated when you have a sexual relationship or when you taste a very tasty dish. These are small pleasures in life in which it is possible to find full happiness.

>Read also Paolo Kessisoglu’s beautiful post on why riding a bicycle has to do with freedom and happiness

3. Exercise and its relationship to happiness

Playing sports makes you feel good. “Connecting” with yourself while practicing a physical activity, be it running, cycling, walking and so on, allows you to feel good and see things positively, fundamental attitudes in the pursuit of happiness.

>Read also Here’s why running makes us happy

4. Social relationships, fundamental pillars for being happy

A Harvard University study found that good relationships are what make people happier and healthier. Important, of course, is how good the relationships we have with others are, both in quality and in quantity, so much so that they are stable and mutually supportive.

>Read also Small daily doses of happiness make you live longer

Advertising