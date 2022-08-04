PAVIA

Compared to the expectations of the eve of the group A of Excellence of the four Pavia teams does not present great surprises. Eighteen teams at the start: the Como teams have been included: not the newly promoted Altabrianza, but the Cantù Castle, the Pontelambrese and the freshmen Solbiatese and Muggio, in addition to the Vis Nova Giussano relegated from the D series.

“Above all, I certainly see the Oltrepo as the favorite in terms of squad, programming and declared goals – comments the Pavia coach, Maurizio Tassi -. Then I consider Vogherese another sure protagonist, he has lost two strong defenders replacing them with two others equally valid. The relegated Giussano will start to do well as well as Muggiò and Solbiatese. Without forgetting Verbano, already competitive and which has been further strengthened ». Gianluca Gaudio, coach of the Accademia Pavese, foresees a balanced group, apart from some big players. “Teams like Oltrepo, Verbano and Solbiatese are among the most popular, but also a couple of others can have their say – observes the red and white coach – It is well known, however, that the summer predictions are often not respected. fight in a difficult and long championship, with a great desire to return to sporting normality after the Covid emergency ».

«It is a group with several new teams, which are to be discovered. A tough championship with 18 teams awaits us – he comments Massimo Giacomotti, coach of Vogherese -. I see that Oltrepo and Pavia are setting up important teams. We will leave with a great desire to do well, keeping our feet on the ground and starting with the headlights off. There have been some starts, but we will have to be good at quickly integrating new signings and recreating that unity of purpose that was our strength last season ». On Friday, the Rossoneri team will kick off their season, with the first day of preparation at the Parisi stadium.

“The favorites? Verbano, Vogherese, Pavia, Solbiatese and then I also obviously say Oltrepo – he says Omar Albertini, mister dell’Oltrepo – There will be many teams that will aspire to win in a long, intense group A with 18 teams, with 34 games to play. As always it will be a thrilling championship and with only one winning, it will be even better to fight and believe in it. We, I repeat, want to be there and have our say. We have set up an important squad, including confirmations and new arrivals. We absolutely do not want to hide but be ready immediately. That’s why we will have to work hard every day ». –