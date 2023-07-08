Home » The 40-year-old Quagliarella will not get a new contract at Sampdoria, he will probably quit




Sampdoria Genoa will not renew the contract with 40-year-old forward Fabio Quagliarella after being relegated from the Italian football league. The former Italian international was interested in continuing in the second highest competition, but the club’s management announced that they would not offer him a new contract. Quagliarella, who spent nine seasons at Sampdoria, may end his career, according to the media.

