The 40th Hundred Team Cup Football Match will be held on July 8-Sports-China Industry Network

Original Title: The 40th Hundred Team Cup Football Match will be held on July 8

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Deng Fangjia) The reporter learned from the Hundred Teams Cup Organizing Committee that the 40th Beijing Evening News Hundred Teams Cup Football Tournament will accept registration from July 8th to 11th, and the official game will start on August 8th. The Organizing Committee of the Hundred Teams Cup reminds teams who intend to register for the competition that specific registration and team leader meeting notices will be released one after another. Please make summer arrangements in advance to prevent time conflicts.

A youth amateur football tournament has been held for 40 consecutive sessions, which is an unprecedented record in the history of Chinese football. This is the Beijing Evening News Hundred Team Cup Football Tournament. From 1984 to the present, the Beijing Evening News Hundred Team Cup football game has been going all the way. Although there have been twists and turns, this football game held for children every summer vacation has persisted and has become the oldest and the only Chinese football that has not been interrupted. race. Today, on the sidelines of the Beijing Evening News Hundred Team Cup football match, there are many fathers who played the Hundred Team Cup and sent their sons and daughters to play the Hundred Team Cup. Football festival.

Over the past 40 years, the “Hundred Team Cup” has become a well-known brand in Beijing, and it has also brought new vitality to the game. Not only has the mode, rules, schedule and venue of the game been gradually developed and improved, but it has also spawned the Hundred Team Cup basketball game. , Hundred Team Cup Ice Hockey Game, Hundred Team Cup Intercity Football Match and overseas exchanges and other activities.

