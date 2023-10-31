The 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou Successfully Concludes with Record-breaking Achievements

The 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou concluded on October 28, marking the end of a successful sports event that featured over 3,000 disabled athletes from 44 Asian countries and regions. This year’s games were particularly notable for breaking a total of 21 world records and 72 Asian records, setting a new benchmark for excellence in para sports.

The closing ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games took place at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, on October 28. The event was a moment of celebration and reflection on the achievements of the athletes who participated. The games showcased the determination, skill, and resilience of disabled athletes from across Asia, highlighting their abilities and inspiring millions around the world.

The Asian Para Games, also known as the Asian Para Games, is the largest comprehensive sports event for people with disabilities in Asia. Held every four years and hosted by member states of the Asian Paralympic Committee, the games provide a platform for disabled athletes to compete and demonstrate their athletic prowess. Since its inception in 2010, the Asian Para Games has grown in popularity and recognition, becoming a crucial avenue for inclusivity and empowerment.

Looking ahead, the 5th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou is scheduled to take place from October 22 to October 28, 2023. The Chinese sports delegation emerged as the clear winners of this year’s games, securing a remarkable total of 521 medals, including 214 gold, 167 silver, and 140 bronze. Notably, the Chinese team broke world records 13 times and Asian records 35 times, making it the most successful performance in the history of the Paralympic Games.

The exceptional achievements of the Chinese athletes at the 4th Asian Para Games reflect China‘s commitment to improving the social security and service systems for people with disabilities. President Xi Jinping highlighted this dedication in his speech at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, emphasizing the need to promote the all-around development of causes for persons with disabilities.

The success of the Asian Para Games also highlights the importance of comprehensive sports for people with disabilities. These games provide a platform for disabled athletes to showcase their abilities and challenge societal perceptions of disability. The para multi-sports event not only promotes inclusivity and diversity but also serves as a catalyst for social change and awareness.

As the host city of the 4th Asian Para Games, Hangzhou played a pivotal role in organizing and facilitating this exceptional sports event. The city’s commitment to creating a supportive and accessible environment for disabled athletes contributed to the overall success of the games.

In conclusion, the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting legacy of empowerment and inclusivity. The record-breaking performances by disabled athletes from across Asia showcased their remarkable abilities and inspired millions worldwide. As preparations continue for the upcoming 5th Asian Para Games, there is a renewed sense of anticipation and excitement as the world eagerly awaits another groundbreaking celebration of para sports in Hangzhou, China.

(Source: China Daily Website)

