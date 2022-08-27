Original title: The 4th China-Japan-Korea Nie Weiping Cup Youth Go Masters Tournament Chinese players swept the top four

China News Service, Chengdu, August 27th (Reporter He Shaoqing) The reporter learned from the Chengdu Chess Academy on the 27th that the 2022 Fourth China-Japan-Korea Nie Weiping Cup Youth Go Masters Tournament will start at the Beijing Chinese Chess Academy on the same day. This tournament was held among 16 “post-00” players from China, Japan and South Korea. After two rounds of fierce battles on the first day, Chinese players swept the top four.

In the semifinals, Tu Xiaoyu VS Li Haotong, Wang Xinghao VS Zhang Boqing. The semi-finals and finals will be held in Qingyang District, Chengdu. The time is to be determined.

Before the start of this competition, Lin Jianchao, chairman of the China Go Association, came to the competition site of the China Chess Academy to cheer for the players. Lin Jianchao said that the China Go Association, the Chengdu Municipal Sports Bureau, and the Qingyang District People’s Government had long had an idea to hold the Nie Weiping Cup Youth Masters Competition. Chess players, expressed great expectations for everyone.

game scene.Photo courtesy of Chengdu Chess Academy

The China-Japan-Korea Nie Weiping Cup Go Masters Tournament was established in 2019. It gathers famous Go masters from China, Japan and South Korea. It is an important platform for cultural exchanges and development and inheritance. Promote the construction of Chengdu as a world famous city for sports events.

Since the first competition, the Masters has come to its fourth year. The players in the first three competitions ranged from Chinese “chess master” Nie Weiping, one of Japan’s “Six Super Leagues” Kobayashi Koichi, and South Korea’s “Four Kings” Liu Changhe , Xu Fengzhu and other 8 veteran-level chess players expanded to four generations of old, middle and young chess players playing together.

This competition has a new look. China, Japan and South Korea have selected a total of 16 outstanding young masters to participate in the competition, including Tu Xiaoyu 7-dan and Zheng Zaixiang 3-dan from Chengdu Go Team. Tu Xiaoyu ranked 32nd in China in the latest rating. It is the highest among 8 Chinese chess players. In addition, Wang Xinghao, who has won the World Go Junior Championships in the junior and youth groups, has seven dan, the world women’s runner-up Zhou Hongyu six dan, as well as outstanding young players from Japan and South Korea.

The game adopts the Chinese Go rules and is in the form of an online game, with four rounds of single-elimination and elimination, with a new draw for each round. The first place bonus is 250,000 yuan, the runner-up bonus is 100,000 yuan, the third place bonus is 60,000 yuan, the fourth place bonus is 40,000 yuan, the loser in the second round will receive 20,000 yuan, and the first-round loser will still receive 1.5 yuan million.

In the first round this morning, the young Chinese chess players won a big victory. In 8 games, only Wang Chunhui lost to South Korea’s Wen Minzhong. The latter is a new and powerful South Korean player who has won the 2020 GLOBIS Cup in a row against China‘s Xie Ke, Liao Yuanhe and Li Weiqing won the championship. Chengdu team Tu Xiaoyu and Zheng Zaixiang also both won and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Immediately after the quarter-finals draw, Tu Xiaoyu and Wen Minzhong met on a narrow road. As a result, Tu Xiaoyu easily defeated his rival and took the lead in advancing, allowing the Chinese team to take the top four ahead of schedule. In the rest of the match, Wang Xinghao defeated Jin Yucheng, the female player Zhou Hongyu lost to Zhang Baiqing, and Li Haotong defeated Zheng Zaixiang. (Finish)

Source: China News NetworkReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: