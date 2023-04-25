Home » the 5 most beautiful routes to discover
the 5 most beautiful routes to discover

the 5 most beautiful routes to discover

If you are looking for itineraries of trekking in Tuscany for beginners, you are spoiled for choice: the most beautiful routes to discover for short or long walks are scattered throughout the region. From easy one-day walks to multi-day walks that take place in Tuscany or cross it aiming at other destinations, such as the Via Francigena for example.

Trekking in Tuscany for beginners: the 5 most beautiful routes to discover

If you are passionate about trekking and want to discover the most beautiful routes in Tuscany, in this article you will find the best trekking routes for beginners in Tuscany, with useful advice and information on each route.
Ready to go?

Route 1: Foreste Casentinesi National Park (Arezzo)

The Foreste Casentinesi National Park is one of the most beautiful natural parks in Tuscany, and is the ideal place for forest bathing while walking in nature. The circular route around the Lago degli Idoli is suitable for beginners and is about 6 km long, with a minimum difference in height. Along the way you can admire the natural beauties of the area, such as the centuries-old forests and the crystal clear waters of the lake. Better bring comfortable clothing and a bottle of water!

Route 2: Tuscan-Emilian Apennine National Park (Pistoia)

The Tuscan-Emilian Apennine National Park is another famous and beautiful park to walk around. It has several options among the trails: The circular route around Lake Santo Modenese is suitable for beginners and is about 8 km long, with a minimum difference in height. Along the way you can admire the natural beauties of the area, such as the Apennine mountains and flowery meadows.

Route 3: Maremma Natural Park (Grosseto)

Further south, the Maremma Natural Park presents an even different environment, between the sea and the Mediterranean scrub, one of the most beautiful places in Tuscany for walking. For beginners, the circular route around Monte Argentario is worth mentioning: it is about 5 km long, with a minimum difference in height. Along the way you can admire the Mediterranean flora and the white sandy beaches of the Maremma surrounded by maritime pines.

Route 4: Metalliferous Hills National Park (Livorno)

within the province of Livorno, the National Park of the Metalliferous Hills is not to be missed, with its route around Monte Arsenti, perfect for beginners: it is about 7 km long, with a slight difference in height. Walking, you can come into contact with that ancient natural world made of stratified rocks that tells the geological evolution of the area

Route 5: Tuscan Archipelago National Park (Livorno)

The Island of Elba is one of the most exciting trekking paradises in Italy. You can cover it far and wide even by bicycle, the longest path is the Via delle Essenze which circumnavigates the island following the local flora and the essences that are obtained from it. The route between Capoliveri and Porto Azzurro is particularly suitable for beginners and is about 4 km long and offers breathtaking views of the sheer cliffs.
