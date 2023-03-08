A major event-tournament for padel fans will be held in the Principality of Monaco from 17 to 19 April: it is the first edition of the 5 Padel Cupthree days of sports and entertainment meetings involving managers, athletes of various categories and VIPs, between Eze and Monte Carlo.

Born from the synergy between the different realities of BSG Srl Group – the historic independent media center, Padel Media Communication and Excellere, a sector dedicated to events – the 5 Padel Cup, supported by Sky Sport e which it will have as partner radio RTL 102.5, celebrates the universality of this sport where inclusiveness, new recruits and women’s tournaments will be at the center.

The structure that will host the tournaments will be the prestigious Tennis Club of Eze where a real sports village will be held – with padel, tennis and 5-a-side football fields for the exclusive use of the participants, including some football players of the Monegasque Barbagiuans club founded by Albert of Monaco and led by his young nephew Louis Ducruet – while guests will stay in the luxurious Hotel Fairmont of Monte Carlo. Also in Monte Carlo many other great entertainment initiatives for the participants of the first edition of the 5 Padel Cup, such as the evening at Crazy Pizza and the closing ceremony with gala dinner and awards at the Giraffeboth part of gruppo Majestas diFlavio Briatore.

Development and direction of the five tournaments – Business Padel Cup, Champions Padel Cup, Generation Z Padel Cup, Women Padel Cup e For All Padel Cup – are entrusted to a high-level team: Roberto Agnini, padel technical director of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene, Saverio Palmieri, Sky Sport commentator, Alessandro Tinti, padel player in the national team in the 2021 World Cup and for years at the top of the Italian padel e Simone Iacovino, young Italian talent. Moderator of the event is Alessandro Lupi, Sky journalist, Commentator of the Rolex Master 2022 and passionate padel player. Dario Marcolin, DAZN commentator and Italian ex-footballerwill follow the Business and Champions tournaments.

Padel and solidarity

5 Padel Cup, at the strong impetus of the organizers, will be an opportunity to send an important message of inclusiveness and solidarity. One of the 5 scheduled tournaments, For All Padel Cup, will in fact be dedicated to wheelchair padel, a discipline that is starting to have its own history in Italy too and which has all the credentials to become a sport with social and competitive value, with the dream of a national team that can represent Italy in the world.

During the gala dinner at the Twiga in Monte Carlo, space will then be dedicated to a solidarity auction which will feature the shirts of some of the most successful padel champions at national and international level. The proceeds will be totally donated to the NGOs supported by the initiative: Fight Aids Monaco, an NGO founded by Princess Stéphanie in 2004 and the Heal Foundation which supports the work of doctors, nurses and biologists who work daily in the care and research in the field of neuro- pediatric oncology.

“In developing 5 Padel Cups we started from three fundamental pillars: sport, health and inclusion – he claims Roberta Ceccarelli, CEO of BSG and Founder of Padel Media Communication. Padel is a sport that continues to conquer more and more players in Italy and all over the world, without distinction of gender, age and competence. A phenomenon therefore not only sporting but also social. Hence the idea of ​​organizing 5 tournaments, each dedicated to specific stakeholders, who see the love for padel as a common thread”.