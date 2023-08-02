Home » The 5 players to take at the Fantasy Football auction
Sports

The 5 players to take at the Fantasy Football auction

by admin
The 5 players to take at the Fantasy Football auction

Between the heat, the sea, the beach and a lot of transfers, the fantasy football plank has (finally) come out. For some it is not a relevant event, while for the most avid fantasy footballers it means only one thing: the time has come to think seriously about the auction. There are those who will decide to do it in the middle of August, while those who will wait for September to have a clearer picture of the roses once the gong at the end of the negotiations has struck. In any case, it will not be easy to build a competitive team at low cost after the departures of some fantasy jewels (see Milinkovic-Savic). This is why it will be essential to try to move smartly, perhaps by focusing on those players who didn’t do very well last year but who will be able to relaunch themselves this year, the so-called depreciated players. We scored five.

August 2, 2023 | 4:47 pm

(©) breaking latest news

See also  The TV series "Beyond" ignites the enthusiasm of the whole people for the Winter Olympics

You may also like

Brewers Break Losing Streak with Fourth-Inning Rally to...

Marta urges fans to keep supporting women’s soccer...

in Morocco, spots threatened by luxury tourism

Trilli, the first to get injured

Recipe for Bodö: Dump the garbage and play...

Champions League MVP TJ Shorts joins Paris Basketball

Baribo moves from WAC to MLS

Edinson Cavani’s Arrival at Boca Juniors Signals the...

Gianluigi Buffon: Italy legend retires aged 45

Michael Conlan: Belfast fighter still eyeing world title...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy