The 5 players to take at the Fantasy Football auction

Between the heat, the sea, the beach and a lot of transfers, the fantasy football plank has (finally) come out. For some it is not a relevant event, while for the most avid fantasy footballers it means only one thing: the time has come to think seriously about the auction. There are those who will decide to do it in the middle of August, while those who will wait for September to have a clearer picture of the roses once the gong at the end of the negotiations has struck. In any case, it will not be easy to build a competitive team at low cost after the departures of some fantasy jewels (see Milinkovic-Savic). This is why it will be essential to try to move smartly, perhaps by focusing on those players who didn’t do very well last year but who will be able to relaunch themselves this year, the so-called depreciated players. We scored five.

