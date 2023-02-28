You say running up the stairs and the legendary Rocky Balboa on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art immediately comes to mind: it looks like a scene shot to get the adrenaline pumping in the spectators and instead, thinking about it, it’s a fantastic training exercise. In fact, running on the stairs is both plyometric and cardio workvery useful for all types of runners but also as a fitness routine, for example to tone legs and buttocks and simultaneously increase metabolism.

Running up the stairs defies gravity

In fact, climbing the stairs means defying the force of gravity, moreover with slopes that normally reach 65% of inclination, a percentage that is not easy to find around except by going to the mountains. And running on the stairs also means training strength, power and resistance at the same time, all essential qualities for a runner, both to keep the average speed high and to face the sprint of the last kilometre.

Stabilizer muscle training

Running up a flight of stairs not only engages the quadriceps and calves but also other muscles, such as the buttocks and in particular the middle muscle, which during a normal flat road race is not so stressed. This happens because running on the steps there is always a phase in which only one leg rests and the need to push upwards and at the same time maintain balance stimulates the stabilizer muscles. Which, in the long run, also reduces the incidence of injuries, especially knee injuries.

Improve VO2max

Precisely because the stairs have higher than average slopes, facing them running forces the heart to accelerate rapidly and the breath to increase its frequency just as quickly. Which basically translates into training to improve VO2max, i.e. the maximum volume of oxygen consumed in 1 minute, which is the most reliable parameter for evaluating the maximum intensity of exercise an athlete can tolerate for prolonged periods. That is, it improves the ability to train intensely and for long fractions of time.

Improve the anaerobic threshold

Running up the stairs also improves the anaerobic threshold, that is, it raises the point at which our body produces more lactic acid than it can dispose of. This happens because training on the stairs means immediately and repeatedly applying a lot of explosive force, triggering the physiological adaptation mechanism.

It can be great Interval Training

Training on a stairway doesn’t necessarily mean doing it always and only at full speed and always and only uphill. Indeed, a stairway is a fantastic tool for Interval Training that can alternate fast ascent and slow descent backwards (which helps to work different and complementary muscles).

