by admin
What are the smartest dogs? And, are all dogs smart?
Not not in the same way. And not with those criteria of intelligence that we believe.
There are many intelligent dog breeds, and the degree of intelligence can vary even within the same race.

A dog’s intelligence isn’t the only factor that determines its ability to be a good pet. Breed, age, environment, and training can all contribute to making a dog a loyal, well-mannered companion.

According to the classification elaborated by the psychologist Stanley Corenwhich relies on the ability to learn and perform new work tasks, the top five smartest dog breeds are these.

  1. Border Collie
  2. Poodle
  3. German Shepherd
  4. Golden Retriever
  5. Doberman Pinscher

Then there are many other breeds of dogs that are particularly intelligent and able to learn quickly, such as the Labrador Retriever, the Rottweiler, the Boxer, the Australian Shepherd Dog, the Bracco and the Siberian Husky.
