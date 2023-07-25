The 50th Fastnet Race brought back memories of the 1979 drama

In the 50th edition of the legendary race, a third of the participants have to give up in the first 24 hours. And blood is flowing from the Vendée Globe winner Armel Le Cléac’h.

The tumultuous start of the anniversary race brings back bad memories, but then the weather cooperates.

Paul Wyeth

The Englishman Matthew Sheahan is one of the most prominent sailing journalists. The sailor and trained yacht designer has his own YouTube channel, and his comments and articles have been published in various specialist publications for years. Immediately before the start of the 50th Fastnet Race last Saturday, he predicted “a brutal race” based on the weather forecast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

