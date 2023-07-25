Home » The 50th Fastnet Race brought back memories of the 1979 drama
Sports

The 50th Fastnet Race brought back memories of the 1979 drama

by admin
The 50th Fastnet Race brought back memories of the 1979 drama

In the 50th edition of the legendary race, a third of the participants have to give up in the first 24 hours. And blood is flowing from the Vendée Globe winner Armel Le Cléac’h.

The tumultuous start of the anniversary race brings back bad memories, but then the weather cooperates.

Paul Wyeth

The Englishman Matthew Sheahan is one of the most prominent sailing journalists. The sailor and trained yacht designer has his own YouTube channel, and his comments and articles have been published in various specialist publications for years. Immediately before the start of the 50th Fastnet Race last Saturday, he predicted “a brutal race” based on the weather forecast.

See also  the FIA ​​cancels the Russian GP, ​​riders without a flag

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023: Norway in danger of...

Football: In the Palatinate Forest, Saudi Arabia is...

Toronto Blue Jays Win Thrilling 11-Inning Game Against...

Germany’s opponents Colombia with a commanding opening victory...

Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward from...

2. Bundesliga: These are the stars of the...

Magic Johnson praises the work of Rob Pelinka:...

Norway can’t get past a draw against Switzerland...

mbappe arabia – Tiscali Sport

Tour de France: This is how Vingegaard won

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy