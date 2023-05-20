The 55 passengers of a bus that has burned in Navarra escape unharmed

The bus was returning from a soccer game with 27 minors on board

A bus in which 55 people were traveling, 27 of them minors, burned this Saturday at kilometer 55 of the Navarra AP-15at the height of Pueyo, and all of them have escaped unharmed.

As reported by the Civil Guard in a statement, the event occurred at 1:37 p.m. this Saturday. The bus was returning from a soccer match in Pamplona to the town of Azagra and it has caught fire for reasons that are being investigated.

The Civil Guard has set up a safe area off the road until at 2:45 p.m. the minors and their families have continued their journey in another authorized bus.

At 2:50 p.m., a lane of the AP-15 that had remained closed until then was left open. Firefighters of Navarra have been in charge of extinguishing the bus fire.