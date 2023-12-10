The 55th World Gymnastics Championships will be held in Chengdu in 2027

Chengdu to Host 55th World Gymnastics Championships in 2027

The 55th World Gymnastics Championships will be held in Chengdu from the end of September to the beginning of October 2027, as announced by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the Chengdu Sports Bureau. This marks the third time that China will host the event, with previous championships held in Tianjin in 1999 and Nanning in 2014.

The World Gymnastics Championships is an international Category A event and the highest level competition in gymnastics. It will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with approximately 400 athletes and 60 winning teams from various continental championships expected to participate.

Chengdu has been chosen as the host city due to its high-standard sports venues, including the Dong’an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium, which will serve as the venue for the gymnastics competitions and warm-up events. The stadium has a construction area of more than 90,000 square meters and can accommodate 18,000 people, making it a very large Class A stadium that meets the competition, training, and warm-up venue conditions required for the event.

The announcement of Chengdu as the host city for the 55th World Gymnastics Championships has generated excitement and anticipation for the prestigious event, as the city prepares to welcome gymnasts and spectators from around the world for 10 days of thrilling competition.

