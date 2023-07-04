The 5th Zhejiang Provincial Baseball and Softball League: A Summer Heat Wave of Wisdom and Strength

The 5th Zhejiang Provincial Baseball and Softball League concluded successfully, bringing together more than 300 players who displayed both wisdom and strength, creating a scorching summer wave.

The intense three-day competition took place in Jufu, Hangzhou, at the Hangzhou Jufu Baseball Stadium, the first standard baseball stadium in Zhejiang Province. Divided into three groups – professional, public, and slow-pitch softball – the league welcomed a total of 16 teams and over 300 participants. This event provided a platform for baseball enthusiasts of different skill levels to showcase their talents on a unified field.

Throughout the matches, spectators were treated to spectacular displays of offense and defense, as players exhibited their exceptional throwing, batting, and base running skills. The enthusiastic crowd’s shouts and cheers created an electric atmosphere, igniting the fiery energy of the event. The games, which lasted nearly two hours each, not only tested individual abilities and physical stamina but also emphasized the importance of teamwork and coordination.

After fierce competition, the Hangzhou Baseball and Softball Association team emerged as champions in the professional group, while the Baidai Women’s Day Baseball Team claimed victory in the public group. The Bodai Backlighting Men’s Baseball Team and the Hangzhou Jufu Uncle Team secured the runner-up positions in the professional and public groups, respectively.

Baseball and softball have gained popularity among young people in Yuhang in recent years. These sports demand psychological strength, physical power, speed, and endurance, providing players with both mental and physical confrontations. The league aimed to promote and popularize baseball and softball, integrate sports and education, contribute to national fitness, and further the development of competitive sports in Yuhang.

Notably, baseball and softball are official events at the Olympic Games and Asian Games, with only men’s baseball and women’s softball currently included.

In baseball, teams consist of 9 players who alternate between attacking and defending. The attacking team’s goal is to hit balls pitched by the defender and run the bases to score points. The defender’s objective is to intercept the ball and stop the runners. With three outs, teams switch roles and continue for 9 rounds. The team with the most points at the end wins.

Softball, which evolved from baseball, also takes place on a field with a right-angled sector. Similar to baseball, teams consist of 9 players, where each player gets a turn to hit. However, only the offensive team has the opportunity to score. The game usually lasts for 7 rounds, and the team with the highest accumulation of points emerges victorious.

The 5th Zhejiang Provincial Baseball and Softball League in Jufu, Hangzhou, served as a testament to the growing popularity and development of these sports in Yuhang. The event showcased the talent, determination, and love for baseball and softball within the province.

Source: Yuhang Times

Author: Reporter Zheng Fenglong, Lin Xuefan

Editor: Trainee Editor Fang Xi

