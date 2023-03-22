Among the races of biggest cats in the world there are some that are particularly docile and affectionate to keep at home.

From the Maine Coon to the Savannah, up to the Ragdoll, they can even weigh over 10 kilos, but, with adequate space, they live very well within the home and are very sweet and affectionate with adults and children.

Here are some of the largest cat breeds in the world that can live indoors.

Gatto Maine Coon

An adult male can weigh up to 11 kg while females weigh around 5 kg.

The Maine Coon is considered to be the largest cat due to its enormous size and gentle nature

The Maine Coon cat: Its weight and thick coat allow it to survive even at very low temperatures.

The Maine Coon is also one of the sweetest and most affectionate cats in the world.

Burmese cat

The Burmese cat has a muscular body and soft fur: it weighs over 8 kg.

The Burmese cat is a docile and friendly breed of cat, always looking for attention.

The Burmese cat is originally from Thailand and has an average life span of 10-16 years.

Gatto Savannah

The Savana (or Savannah) cat weighs 9 kg, so much so that it is banned in some countries.

The Savannah cat is very active and playful and needs large spaces.

The Savannah cat has an average life span of 17-20 years.

Siberian cat

The Siberian cat weighs up to 9 kg.

The Siberian cat is native to the steppes of Siberia and was used to keep rodents away.

The Siberian cat has a very thick triple coat.

Gatto Ragdoll

The male Ragdoll cat reaches 9 kg, the female 6 kg.

The Ragdoll is a long haired cat and is very docile and gentle.

The Ragdoll is a sedentary cat and loves to play with humans.

Chausie cat

In the Chausie, the female weighs from 3 to 6 kg, while the male reaches 9 kg.

The Chausie is descended from jungle cats but is considered a domestic cat.

The Chausie cat is very rare in Italy

Photo Pexels, Wikimedia, Unsplash

