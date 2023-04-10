Home Sports The 66th Hong Kong Sports Festival kicks off to encourage the public to re-enter sports after the epidemic_Events_同乐_大events
Sports

The 66th Hong Kong Sports Festival kicks off to encourage the public to re-enter sports after the epidemic_Events_同乐_大events

by admin

Original title: The 66th Hong Kong Sports Festival kicks off to encourage the public to re-enter sports after the epidemic

China News Service, Hong Kong, April 8th, an annual sports event hosted by the Hong Kong Sports Federation and Olympic Committee (HKSF and Olympic Committee) and sponsored by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government-the 66th Sports Festival kicked off on the 8th , physical activities will be held from now until June to encourage the public to re-enter sports after the epidemic.

According to reports, this year’s Sports Festival will hold competitions, fun days, and sports demonstrations, covering a variety of sports. Among them, five key events will be held successively in May and June, namely “Hong Kong Softball Carnival” The 5th Hong Kong Motorsports Festival”, “Kids Handball Promotion Fun Day”, “Indoor Rowing Summer Festival” and “Parent-child Sports Market 2023″ have brought many sports to different types of people such as sports enthusiasts, newbies, parents and teenagers. A sports experience.

In addition, in order to strengthen interaction with the public, the Hong Kong Federation of Hong Kong and Olympic Committee appointed Chen Weihao (soccer), Zheng Lisha (sports climbing and bodybuilding) and Luo Qianhua (racing) as the ambassadors of the 66th Sports Festival. They are medal winners of major sports events and will Participate in sports festival activities and exchange sports experience with the public.

Wang Minchao, chairman of the Sports Festival Organizing Committee, said that this year is a year for Hong Kong’s sports events to start again. With the theme of “Vigorous Co-creation, Wonderful Start”, it is hoped that through different activities, the public will be encouraged to act with words and re-enter sports after the epidemic. Have fun and build a healthier lifestyle. (over)Return to Sohu to see more

See also  fault of the same social manager of De Ligt-breaking latest news

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

HORNS TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

the Warriors and the Clippers qualified for the...

Understanding the Risks and How to Prevent Them...

Floorball players from Židenice are returning to the...

Record season for Antetokounmpo thanks to at least...

Handball: No HLA relegated to West Vienna

Champions 2023: calendar and times for tomorrow’s matches

Andrea Papi killed by bear in Trentino, Messner:...

Spaniard Jon Rahm wins his first Augusta Masters

Feyenoord-Rome, la partita di Wijnaldum

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy