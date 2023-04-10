Original title: The 66th Hong Kong Sports Festival kicks off to encourage the public to re-enter sports after the epidemic

China News Service, Hong Kong, April 8th, an annual sports event hosted by the Hong Kong Sports Federation and Olympic Committee (HKSF and Olympic Committee) and sponsored by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government-the 66th Sports Festival kicked off on the 8th , physical activities will be held from now until June to encourage the public to re-enter sports after the epidemic.

According to reports, this year’s Sports Festival will hold competitions, fun days, and sports demonstrations, covering a variety of sports. Among them, five key events will be held successively in May and June, namely “Hong Kong Softball Carnival” The 5th Hong Kong Motorsports Festival”, “Kids Handball Promotion Fun Day”, “Indoor Rowing Summer Festival” and “Parent-child Sports Market 2023″ have brought many sports to different types of people such as sports enthusiasts, newbies, parents and teenagers. A sports experience.

In addition, in order to strengthen interaction with the public, the Hong Kong Federation of Hong Kong and Olympic Committee appointed Chen Weihao (soccer), Zheng Lisha (sports climbing and bodybuilding) and Luo Qianhua (racing) as the ambassadors of the 66th Sports Festival. They are medal winners of major sports events and will Participate in sports festival activities and exchange sports experience with the public.

Wang Minchao, chairman of the Sports Festival Organizing Committee, said that this year is a year for Hong Kong's sports events to start again. With the theme of "Vigorous Co-creation, Wonderful Start", it is hoped that through different activities, the public will be encouraged to act with words and re-enter sports after the epidemic. Have fun and build a healthier lifestyle. (over)

