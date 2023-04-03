Original title: The 7-member working group of the General Administration of Sports officially entered the Football Association Li Yingchuan as the team leader

At 9:00 am on April 2, the Chinese Football Association temporarily held a general meeting at its office in Beijing. After the investigation of Du Zhaocai, the deputy director of the General Administration of Sports and the party secretary and vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, in order to ensure the normal operation of the association, the General Administration of Sports urgently formed a “working group” to station in the Chinese Football Association to preside over related work of the association.

It is understood that the working group of the Chinese Football Association has 7 members. Among them, the team leader is Li Yingchuan, one of the members of the party group of the current General Administration of Sports, and the deputy director. Yuan Yongqing, Deputy Secretary of the Joint Party Committee of the Chinese Basketball Association and Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Administration Basketball Center, Gao Hongbo and Sun Wen, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Football Association, and Yan Zhanhe, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Association.

Among the 7 members of the working group of the Chinese Football Association, in addition to Gao Hongbo, Sun Wen, and Yan Zhanhe, who are members of the current leadership of the Chinese Football Association, there is also an “old man”, and he is Cao Jingwei. As early as 13 years ago, during the last round of gambling, anti-corruption and anti-corruption storms in Chinese football, Cao Jingwei was one of the six middle-level cadres sent to the Chinese Football Association as the front line of the General Administration of Sports, and participated in the specific management of the association. During his tenure in the Football Association, he served as the head of the management department of the association’s national team, and successively served as the leader of the national men’s football team and the national women’s football team. When Gao Hongbo, the current vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, coached the national football team for the first time, it was Cao Jingwei who partnered with him as the team leader. In 2011, when the Chinese women’s football team hit the World Cup, the team leader who partnered with the then coach Li Xiaopeng was also Cao Jingwei. Before becoming Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Sports Science Institute, Cao Jingwei also served as the Deputy Director of the Sports Department of the General Administration of Sports. When Li Xiaopeng coached the national football team, Cao Jingwei was also a member of the Chinese men’s football preparation team. It can be seen that the work experience and experience in football management or the work of the Football Association may be one of the important reasons why Cao Jingwei returned to the work of the Football Association.

