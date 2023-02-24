It happens that sometimes the train is not only the means of transport with which to reach this or that destination. Often it is the journey on rails that becomes a unique experience that will deliver you through the most fascinating lands breathtaking sceneries to feast your eyes on. Like in these 7 most scenic train journeys in the world.

The 7 most scenic train journeys in the world

Here in the gallery are the 7 most beautiful train routes in the world, where you can take an unforgettable journey on the rails.

1. Rocky Mountaineers (Canada)

It connects Vancouver to Calgary, traveling through canyons, frozen lakes and rapids.

Credits: Sebastien Launay

2. West Highland Line (Great Britain)

The most picturesque of the British railways, it connects the port of Mallaig on the west coast of Scotland with Glasgow.

Credits: Bob the Lomond

3. Bernina Express (Switzerland and Italy)

Travel from Tirano, Italy to St. Moritz, Switzerland, covering stretches with breathtaking views.

Credits: Shearings Holiday

4. Hiram Bingham Orient-Express (Perù)

Pass by the rapids of the Urubamba River, the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu and the lost city of Aguas Calientes.

Credits: Magnus von Koeller

5. Semmering Railway (Austria)

It starts from Gloggnitz and crosses the Austrian Alps, passing over viaducts and tunnels.

Credits: Michael Hanisch

6. Bergen Railway (Norvegia)

The highest railway line in Europe runs from Oslo to Bergen and runs past beautiful glaciers, fjords and the famous Hardangervidda mountain.

Credits: Jenni Douglas

7. El ChePe (Mexico)

A 13-hour journey connects interior Mexico to the Pacific coast traveling through canyons, waterfalls, deserts and the Sierra Tarahumara.

Credits: Paul Hickman

Read also

Advertising