76ers 18-point reversal ends Bucks 16-game winning streak: Harden 38+10+9 Embiid wins three-pointer

On March 5th, Beijing time, the 76ers challenged the Bucks away in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The Bucks maintained their lead in the first half. In the third quarter, Allen hit 6 three-pointers and broke out with 20 points in a single quarter. The Bucks once led by 18 points. In the fourth quarter, the 76ers counterattacked frantically and blasted a wave of 15-2. With 41 seconds left, Embiid hit a go-ahead three-pointer. In the end, the 76ers reversed the Bucks 133-130 and ended their opponent’s 16-game winning streak.

76ers: Harden 38 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, Embiid 31 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds, Maxi 26 points, Niang 16 points off the bench.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo 34 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists, Daluo 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Allen 20 points, Holiday 26 points and 13 assists.

The Big Three of the 76ers broke out. Harden made 11 of 26 shots and scored 38 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds. Embiid made 11 of 22 shots and scored 29 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds. Maxi scored 26 points.

Antetokounmpo's 10-second free throw violation High light lens Final Rocket Reappearance Embiid makes a three-pointer at the buzzer Maxi Difficult Jump Shot Harden's wonderful biography Harden's super long three-pointer Harden makes a three-pointer at the buzzer Allen scored 6 three-pointers and 20 points in a single quarter Holiday layup Antetokounmpo's wonderful defense Antetokounmpo empty catch dunk game review As soon as the game started, Antetokounmpo counterattacked and made a layup, Embiid hit back with a jumper, Lopez made a throw, Holiday also had a three-pointer, Embiid hit back with a three-pointer, Maxi made a throw, Daluo made another throw In, Harden also had a three-pointer, and the two sides started with 10 draws. Daluo made another throw, Harris hit a three-pointer, Holiday countered with a dunk, Tucker made a layup, and the Bucks entered a timeout. Back on the court, Harden hit a jumper, Portis returned a three-pointer, and the two sides tied at 17. Harden hit a super long three-pointer, Embiid also had a jumper, Portis hit back with a jumper, and then he made another jumper, Da Luo made a layup, Embiid responded with a jumper, Da Luo made 2 plus 1, Melton made a three-pointer Hit, Maxi made two free throws, the first quarter ended, the two sides tied at 29. In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo received dunks in the air, Niang hit a three-pointer, Antetokounmpo made a layup, and Middleton also had a jumper. Embiid suddenly returned to the locker room. Fortunately, there was no problem and he returned to the bench. Antetokounmpo made a layup again, Melton made a layup, Carter hit a three-pointer, Embiid also had a jumper, Holiday made a jumper, Harden returned a jumper, Maxi counterattacked for a layup, Holiday made a three-pointer, Big Los Angeles also had a three-pointer, the Bucks led 50-45, and the 76ers suspended. Back from the timeout, Maxi made a throw, Crowder succeeded in a jumper, Portis made a layup with 2 plus 1, Middleton also made a layup, and Antetokounmpo followed with a layup. At halftime, the Bucks led 59-53. Back from the intermission, the 76ers officially announced that Harris withdrew from the game due to soreness in his left calf. Daluo made a layup, Harden responded with a three-pointer at the buzzer, Allen returned a three-pointer, Maxi made a jumper, and then he also made a three-pointer, and the 76ers chased 62-65. Daluo responded with a three-pointer, Allen made a layup, and the 76ers timed out. Back from the timeout, Allen hit another three-pointer and the Bucks led by 11 points. Embiid responded with a three-pointer, and then he also made a jumper. Maxi counterattacked for a layup, and the 76ers were only 4 points away from catching up. Allen hit a three-pointer, Embiid dunked in an empty cut, Holiday also had a three-pointer, Allen hit the fourth three-pointer of this quarter, and the 76ers timed out. Maxi made a throw, Allen made a three-pointer, Maxi returned a three-pointer, Ingles also made a three-pointer, Los Angeles dunked in an empty cut, Allen made another three-pointer, Embiid made 2 plus 1, McDaniels hit a three-pointer, the Bucks came back from a timeout, Embiid made a jumper, Antetokounmpo made a layup, and at the end of the three quarters, the Bucks led 99-85. Throughout the third quarter, Allen made 6 of 7 three-pointers and blasted 20 points, tying the Bucks’ scoring record in a single quarter this season. Tucker withdrew early in the fourth quarter due to back spasms. Niang made a three-pointer, then he made another three-pointer, Reid made 2 plus 1, the Bucks came back from a timeout, Antetokounmpo made a throw, Harden made a three-pointer, then he made a layup with 2 plus 1, the 76ers had a wave of 15 -2, Antetokounmpo 2 plus 1, Harden hit a throw, Niang made another three-pointer, the 76ers caught up to 105-106, Antetokounmpo made two free throws, Niang made another three-pointer, and the two sides tied at 108. Rivers failed the challenge, Antetokounmpo added 2 and 1, Daluo made a layup, and then he hit a three-pointer, and the Bucks led 116-110. Harden made a layup, made two fouls and made two free throws. The 76ers trailed by 2 points. Harden continued to make two free throws, Holiday hit a key jumper, and the Bucks led 120-116. McDaniels scored 5 points in a row, Antetokounmpo made two free throws, and the Bucks led 125-121. With 41 seconds left, Embiid hit a three-pointer and the 76ers completed the overtake. Maxi made two free throws and the 76ers led 129-125. The 76ers violated the serve for 5 seconds, and Antetokounmpo violated the violation for walking. After that, the Bucks were unable to recover and suffered a tragic reversal. Both sides start 76ers starting: Harden, Maxi, Harris, Tucker, Embiid Bucks starting: Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez

