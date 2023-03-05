Home Sports The 76ers’ 18-point reversal ended the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak: Harden 38+10+9 Embiid won the three-pointer – yqqlm
Sports

The 76ers’ 18-point reversal ended the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak: Harden 38+10+9 Embiid won the three-pointer – yqqlm

by admin
The 76ers’ 18-point reversal ended the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak: Harden 38+10+9 Embiid won the three-pointer – yqqlm

Original title: 76ers 18-point reversal ends Bucks 16-game winning streak: Harden 38+10+9 Embiid wins three-pointer

On March 5th, Beijing time, the 76ers challenged the Bucks away in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The Bucks maintained their lead in the first half. In the third quarter, Allen hit 6 three-pointers and broke out with 20 points in a single quarter. The Bucks once led by 18 points. In the fourth quarter, the 76ers counterattacked frantically and blasted a wave of 15-2. With 41 seconds left, Embiid hit a go-ahead three-pointer. In the end, the 76ers reversed the Bucks 133-130 and ended their opponent’s 16-game winning streak.

76ers: Harden 38 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, Embiid 31 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds, Maxi 26 points, Niang 16 points off the bench.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo 34 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists, Daluo 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Allen 20 points, Holiday 26 points and 13 assists.

The Big Three of the 76ers broke out. Harden made 11 of 26 shots and scored 38 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds. Embiid made 11 of 22 shots and scored 29 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds. Maxi scored 26 points.

Antetokounmpo’s 10-second free throw violation

High light lens

Final Rocket Reappearance

Embiid makes a three-pointer at the buzzer

Maxi Difficult Jump Shot

Harden’s wonderful biography

Harden’s super long three-pointer

Harden makes a three-pointer at the buzzer

Allen scored 6 three-pointers and 20 points in a single quarter

Holiday layup

Antetokounmpo’s wonderful defense

Antetokounmpo empty catch dunk

game review

As soon as the game started, Antetokounmpo counterattacked and made a layup, Embiid hit back with a jumper, Lopez made a throw, Holiday also had a three-pointer, Embiid hit back with a three-pointer, Maxi made a throw, Daluo made another throw In, Harden also had a three-pointer, and the two sides started with 10 draws. Daluo made another throw, Harris hit a three-pointer, Holiday countered with a dunk, Tucker made a layup, and the Bucks entered a timeout. Back on the court, Harden hit a jumper, Portis returned a three-pointer, and the two sides tied at 17. Harden hit a super long three-pointer, Embiid also had a jumper, Portis hit back with a jumper, and then he made another jumper, Da Luo made a layup, Embiid responded with a jumper, Da Luo made 2 plus 1, Melton made a three-pointer Hit, Maxi made two free throws, the first quarter ended, the two sides tied at 29.

See also  Incompetent!The Dutch all-rounder was snubbed by Guardiola and turned into a tasteless rib, but was looted by 6 Premier League tyrants – yqqlm

In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo received dunks in the air, Niang hit a three-pointer, Antetokounmpo made a layup, and Middleton also had a jumper. Embiid suddenly returned to the locker room. Fortunately, there was no problem and he returned to the bench. Antetokounmpo made a layup again, Melton made a layup, Carter hit a three-pointer, Embiid also had a jumper, Holiday made a jumper, Harden returned a jumper, Maxi counterattacked for a layup, Holiday made a three-pointer, Big Los Angeles also had a three-pointer, the Bucks led 50-45, and the 76ers suspended. Back from the timeout, Maxi made a throw, Crowder succeeded in a jumper, Portis made a layup with 2 plus 1, Middleton also made a layup, and Antetokounmpo followed with a layup. At halftime, the Bucks led 59-53.

Back from the intermission, the 76ers officially announced that Harris withdrew from the game due to soreness in his left calf. Daluo made a layup, Harden responded with a three-pointer at the buzzer, Allen returned a three-pointer, Maxi made a jumper, and then he also made a three-pointer, and the 76ers chased 62-65. Daluo responded with a three-pointer, Allen made a layup, and the 76ers timed out. Back from the timeout, Allen hit another three-pointer and the Bucks led by 11 points. Embiid responded with a three-pointer, and then he also made a jumper. Maxi counterattacked for a layup, and the 76ers were only 4 points away from catching up. Allen hit a three-pointer, Embiid dunked in an empty cut, Holiday also had a three-pointer, Allen hit the fourth three-pointer of this quarter, and the 76ers timed out. Maxi made a throw, Allen made a three-pointer, Maxi returned a three-pointer, Ingles also made a three-pointer, Los Angeles dunked in an empty cut, Allen made another three-pointer, Embiid made 2 plus 1, McDaniels hit a three-pointer, the Bucks came back from a timeout, Embiid made a jumper, Antetokounmpo made a layup, and at the end of the three quarters, the Bucks led 99-85. Throughout the third quarter, Allen made 6 of 7 three-pointers and blasted 20 points, tying the Bucks’ scoring record in a single quarter this season. Antetokounmpo had 20 points in a single quarter twice before.

See also  The NBA officially announced that the opening game of the new season schedule will start on October 19 – yqqlm

Tucker withdrew early in the fourth quarter due to back spasms. Niang made a three-pointer, then he made another three-pointer, Reid made 2 plus 1, the Bucks came back from a timeout, Antetokounmpo made a throw, Harden made a three-pointer, then he made a layup with 2 plus 1, the 76ers had a wave of 15 -2, Antetokounmpo 2 plus 1, Harden hit a throw, Niang made another three-pointer, the 76ers caught up to 105-106, Antetokounmpo made two free throws, Niang made another three-pointer, and the two sides tied at 108. Rivers failed the challenge, Antetokounmpo added 2 and 1, Daluo made a layup, and then he hit a three-pointer, and the Bucks led 116-110. Harden made a layup, made two fouls and made two free throws. The 76ers trailed by 2 points. Harden continued to make two free throws, Holiday hit a key jumper, and the Bucks led 120-116. McDaniels scored 5 points in a row, Antetokounmpo made two free throws, and the Bucks led 125-121. With 41 seconds left, Embiid hit a three-pointer and the 76ers completed the overtake. Maxi made two free throws and the 76ers led 129-125. The 76ers violated the serve for 5 seconds, and Antetokounmpo violated the violation for walking. After that, the Bucks were unable to recover and suffered a tragic reversal.

Both sides start

76ers starting: Harden, Maxi, Harris, Tucker, Embiid

Bucks starting: Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Antetokounmpo, LopezReturn to Sohu to see more

You may also like

Summary, goals and result of Barcelona-Villarreal

Odor at the end of the 1,500 m...

Denys Drozdz, former Brive and Stade Français player,...

Liverpool v Manchester United: Your combined XI from...

the French team wins the mixed relay

Jon Jones is two-weight UFC champion after demolishing...

Defensive, cloudy! Transforming former coach’s energy hurts. Unpleasant,...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Alpine skiing: triple victory for ÖSV women in...

Rome Ostia Half Marathon, the departure of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy