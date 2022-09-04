Yesterday afternoon, the 8th “Golden Ring Cup” basketball league officially kicked off. 16 teams from enterprises and institutions from all over the city participated together and will compete for the championship trophy in the two-week schedule. The Shanghai Basketball Association, the Putuo District Sports Bureau, the Putuo District Basketball Association, as well as relevant persons in charge of Taopu Town and Xinjinhuan Group attended the opening ceremony of the basketball game.

Caption: Photo provided by the organizer of the competition site (the same below)

Turning a big ball with a small ball is a summary of the successful experience of “ping-pong diplomacy” in Chinese history. Taopu Township Enterprise Xinjinhuan Group, with the support of Taopu Township government, based on reality, combined with the actual situation and development needs of the group, passed down the spirit of “turning a big ball with a small ball” from generation to generation, and innovatively developed a new line of His own development path of “promoting linkage through sports“. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of New Golden Ring Group. Zhang Zhihui, chairman of the company, said that he hopes to respond to the call of national fitness through basketball leagues, and at the same time promote linkages with sports, build a platform for corporate communication, unite people’s hearts, accumulate strength, and be a good “Gold Medal Store Junior 2” ” to make greater contributions to regional economic development.

The competition has been held for eight consecutive sessions since its inception in 2014. The recruitment scope of participating teams has been expanded from the Taopu area of ​​Putuo District to the whole district, until the teams of enterprises and institutions in Shanghai compete to participate in this session. In the past 8 years, this competition has been held frequently and has become popular among enterprises and institutions in Shanghai. The brand effect and social effect are prominent, and the high-quality business environment and high-quality development trend of Taopu area have gradually become more popular. It is known that the pace of helping regional economic development is becoming more and more stable and faster.

Gu Weiling, Director of Putuo District Sports Bureau, Wu Chenhai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Taopu Town, Putuo District, Cao Jian, Secretary-General of Shanghai Basketball Association, Zhang Zhihui, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Xinjinhuan Group, and Dai Fuqi, President of Putuo District Basketball Association, attended the opening ceremony and watched opener.

On the day of the event, the Putuo District Basketball Association released the plan for 2022 on the spot: the social registration of the junior referee training class was officially opened; the youth basketball experience camp was also officially launched simultaneously. It is worth mentioning that every player who participates in the “Golden Ring Cup” basketball game will enjoy the “welfare channel” of the referee training class to boost the follow-up development of the event with professional strength. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Yuanchun)