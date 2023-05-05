The 8th Provincial Sports Meeting for the Elderly held table tennis exchange activities_Zhejiang Online

More than 200 silver-haired players “meet friends with football”

The 8th Provincial Sports Meeting for the Elderly held table tennis exchange activities

2023-05-05 10:27:52





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Yan Jia

Recently, the 8th Provincial Sports Meeting for the Elderly was held in Jiaxing. More than 200 athletes, coaches, and referees from 16 teams from the province’s cities and the provincial-level senior sports association participated. In the end, Hangzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua and other teams won the winning prize.

The competition was in full swing, and the players showed their skills such as serving, catching, blocking, dribbling, rubbing, and chopping to the fullest. Although many of the participating players are old men with full head of silver hair, their horses are steady when they serve the ball, and they are agile when they return the ball. After several rounds, they can still stride left and right to protect their own territory. Due to the similar level of many players, the score often rises alternately, and the score is very tight. Even after 11 points are repeatedly tied, the audience cheers and cheers with the rhythm of the game, or sighs. A member of the Jinhua team said excitedly after the game that he hadn’t seen such an exciting game for a long time and felt very refreshed.

“Table tennis is one of the most suitable sports for the elderly. When playing, not only rely on the strength of the arms, but also the whole body cooperation of the waist and legs. Long-term persistence can reduce blood lipids, blood pressure and blood sugar.” Related work of the Provincial Sports Association for the Elderly The staff said, “In addition, playing table tennis can also ‘meet friends with a ball’, not only to learn from each other’s skills, but also to talk and chat, which is a pleasure for the body and mind.”