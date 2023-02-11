There are at least 9 exotic fruits that give energy to our body and help us in sport.

Fruit is an indispensable food on our table and always pleasant to savour: it is rich in mineral salts, liquids and beneficial substances for our body.

And to vary the flavors a bit, why not try exotic fruit too? In recent years it has entered our diet forcefully and can also be found in winter.

The 9 exotic fruits that give energy

Here are the beneficial properties of 9 tasty exotic fruits, with particular flavors and easily available.

1. Avocado

Avocado, a fruit from Central America, is a delicious food that is nutritious and beneficial for health. To be consumed it must be soft to the touch (but the advice is to keep it at room temperature for a few days anyway) and it is considered an effective antioxidant and a powerful revitalizer.

2. Pineapple

Tropical fruit native to Brazil, among the best known, is composed almost entirely of water (almost 90%) while the rest contains vitamins A, B, C and mineral salts (especially potassium). It is highly appreciated for its digestive properties and is considered a true “fat burner” thanks to bromelain, an enzyme that facilitates the absorption of nutrients in our body. And then thanks to beta-carotene and vitamin C it allows the skin to remain soft and elastic.

3. Coconut

It is probably the simplest fruit to find in Italy: consisting of 50% water and the rest of fibres, carbohydrates, sugars and lipids, the cooc has a very high nutritional value and thanks to the richness of vitamins B and C it plays a regenerating role counteracting fatigue. And then it’s perfect after a sporting activity as it is rich in potassium which replenishes the right balance of mineral salts lost through perspiration. And if you like it, here are the properties and benefits of coconut.

4. Date

The date is a cylindrical fruit typical of Mediterranean Africa and western Asian countries with great energizing power: it has a high content of iron, vitamins and mineral salts, lowers cholesterol levels and is a powerful natural anti-inflammatory. It is no coincidence that in its countries of origin it is also known as the tree of life.

5. Guarana

Guarana, the “fruit like people’s eyes”, is one of the best long life elixirs: it is a small, red-colored fruit and contains many energizing substances that stimulate the central nervous system and fight the feeling of fatigue .

6. Guava

Maybe not as famous as other fruits, but Guava (or it hurt) is a very interesting exotic fruit to discover thanks to its surprising nutritional values ​​that make it an ideal food for good digestion and weight loss. This tropical fruit is capable of providing up to five times the vitamin C intake of an orange.

7. Passion fruit

Originally from South America, maracuja, or passion fruit, is a real concentrate of energy: it keeps the skin young by defending it from atmospheric agents and is an ally for those suffering from water retention and gastritis. And its pulp is a great source of antioxidant fiber that lowers blood cholesterol levels.

8. Papaya

Coming from the forests of Latin America, papaya (the “exotic fruit of vitality”) is one of the tastiest tropical fruits to eat. In the countries of origin it is usually consumed at the end of meals as it helps digestion thanks to the high quantity of papain, a digestive enzyme. Papaya is also an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin E, which fight premature aging. And then it’s great for sportsmen, because it has few calories and lots of fiber.

9. Mango

Aromatic, juicy, sweet, with a taste that mixes peach, orange and pineapple, the mango is considered by many to be the “King of exotic fruits”. it comes from Asia, and is a real mine of vitamin C which makes it an excellent energizer and ideal for our immune system. And then the mango is a powerful anti-inflammatory.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for good sources of vitamins you can read our guide from A to K. Here, however, you will find the ideal fruit for breakfast and tips for preparing one smoothie perfect with fruit.

