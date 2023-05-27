The 90 years of Piazza di Siena told by the Director of Campo Uliano Vezzani – Corriere TV

Piazza di Siena makes ninety. In fact, there are many editions of the CSIO in Rome – Master d’Inzeo. The one currently underway is a special edition of the Official International Horse Show in Rome, full of novelties also in the wake of a process of recovery and enhancement of a setting of great charm such as that of Piazza di Siena in Villa Borghese. «Emotions are always very high for this extraordinary competition – declared the director of the field Uliano Vezzani -. It is a great honor for me to be able to build this 90th edition. I love horses and I will never stop loving Piazza di Siena. Seeing horses jumping in this environment is unique. Piazza di Siena is unique!». With Ireland’s victory yesterday in the Intesa Sanpaolo Nations Cup, today’s highlight will be the Loro Piana Trophy, while tomorrow’s unmissable grand finale will be the Rolex Gran Premio Roma.