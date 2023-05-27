Home » The 90 years of Piazza di Siena told by the Director of Campo Uliano Vezzani – Corriere TV
Sports

The 90 years of Piazza di Siena told by the Director of Campo Uliano Vezzani – Corriere TV

by admin
The 90 years of Piazza di Siena told by the Director of Campo Uliano Vezzani – Corriere TV

Piazza di Siena makes ninety. In fact, there are many editions of the CSIO in Rome – Master d’Inzeo. The one currently underway is a special edition of the Official International Horse Show in Rome, full of novelties also in the wake of a process of recovery and enhancement of a setting of great charm such as that of Piazza di Siena in Villa Borghese. «Emotions are always very high for this extraordinary competition – declared the director of the field Uliano Vezzani -. It is a great honor for me to be able to build this 90th edition. I love horses and I will never stop loving Piazza di Siena. Seeing horses jumping in this environment is unique. Piazza di Siena is unique!». With Ireland’s victory yesterday in the Intesa Sanpaolo Nations Cup, today’s highlight will be the Loro Piana Trophy, while tomorrow’s unmissable grand finale will be the Rolex Gran Premio Roma.

May 27, 2023 – Updated May 27, 2023 , 9:53 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Porsche Tennis Grand Prix: Iga Swiatek beats Zheng Qinwen on return from injury

You may also like

Chelsea clinches championship for the fourth time in...

Xu Jiayu, Pan Zhanle, Liu Yaxin, Wenzhou three...

Sampdoria, there is an agreement for the sale:...

Rosický and Prisk flew by, cursed at Kuchta....

Bayern Munich won the German soccer championship

Schmidt guides Benfica to their 38th title in...

Curon in Val Venosta, 5 things to do...

Bucarelli’s shot gives Cantù the success against Pistoia

PSG wins its eleventh French championship title, and...

Inter-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Future? Let’s hope the visions between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy