The 9th China-Russia Youth Games Concludes in Chongqing-Today’s Chongqing

Chongqing Daily News (Reporter Zhao Yingzhao) On the evening of May 26, after successfully completing various competitions and exchange activities, the 9th China-Russia Youth Games closed at the Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center.

2022-2023 is the China-Russia Sports Exchange Year, which was jointly launched by President Xi Jinping and President Putin during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Games, hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, are the most important highlight of the China-Russia Sports Exchange Year 2023.

At the closing ceremony, Chinese and Russian young athletes and actors jointly performed cultural and sports programs. The “Changing Face of Sichuan Opera” with strong local characteristics, the performance of the Russian handball team, the performance of the rhythmic gymnastics team, and the “Youth” and “Growth” brought by Chinese athletes were brilliant, and the audience applauded one after another. After the closing ceremony, Chinese and Russian young athletes took a cruise together to visit the night scenery of Liangjiang and experience the charm of Chongqing, drawing a successful conclusion to this sports meeting.

There are 8 major events and 62 minor events including wrestling, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, handball (women), football (women), basketball, volleyball (men) and badminton. The Chinese and Russian delegations sent a total of 440 people to participate. .

During the sports meeting, the athletes were divided into 9 teams and walked into Liangjiang New District Chongguang Primary School, Chongqing Nankai Liangjiang Middle School, Liangjiang New District Xida Affiliated Middle School Star School, Chongqing No. 8 Middle School Yubei Campus, Chongqing City Jihua Middle School, Liangjiang Yucai Middle School, Liangjiang New District People’s Nine primary and secondary schools, including the Primary School, Liangjiang New District Star School, and Chongqing Nanhua Middle School, interacted with students in different sports such as badminton, basketball, and volleyball to show their youthful vigor and share the charm of sports. In addition, the athletes also walked into Ciqikou Ancient Town and other places to appreciate the intangible cultural heritage items that contain ingenuity and wisdom, and appreciate the unique Bayu culture.