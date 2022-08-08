SANT’ALESSIO

The new season of the Accademia Pavese has kicked off, celebrating its tenth year in Excellence. As always, to enjoy this new adventure and to follow the first stalks in Sant’Alessio, there was the patron Ezio Panigati: “For a company like ours, the goal of the decade is a great satisfaction – comments the red and white president – A result of the programming work on young people who launch into the first team or who join professional clubs. And also this season we intend to enhance our juniors who have won the regional championship, adding some more experienced players to the squad ». Among these are Roberto Salzano, returning to the Academy after a brief experience at Pavia and then from December I to the City of Cossato (Piedmontese promotion) and Jacopo Zenga, center forward, and son of the former Inter and National goalkeeper, Walter , a long career between D and Excellence, he too comes from the experience in Piedmont, from Stresa. Then there are several elements on trial, including two goalkeepers, Andrea De Nardi from La Spezia in Milan and Sebastiano Belitrandi from Fanfulla, who could support the reconfirmed Mirko Alio, owner in the past season of Excellence.

Continuity in the project

“Having won the regional Juniores championship requires us to give continuity to guys who deserved to make the leap to Excellence, thus continuing in the policy of enhancing young people – explains the confirmed coach Gianluca Gaudio – I know many of them, I have followed them in the Juniores championship and I think they are ready for Excellence. Our philosophy remains this: to improve last season’s result and make as many young people as possible to make their debut in the first team. In 2021-22 we launched Andrea Romanini, a class of 2007 who has now landed at Monza. We support these guys with experienced players and now our veterans such as Filadelfia, Provasio, Maggi; in addition, some category elements arrived such as the forwards Paolo Buzzi and Jacopo Zenga, in addition to the return of Salzano ».

Here is the squad of the Academy. Goalkeepers: Mirko Alio (1999, confirmed). Defenders: Jarim Balesini (2003, juniors), Nicolò Bernini (2005, conf), Lorenzo Bertone (2005, jun), Juan Castillo (2002, conf), Fabio Filadelfia (1986, conf), Michelangelo Fiorani (1998, conf), Gabriele Mori (2002, conf), Matteo Tomassone (1994, conf), Igli Velaj (2004, jun). Midfielders: Manuel Laraia (2004, conf), Mouna Dioh (2000 conf), Edoardo Maggi (1994, conf), Mattia Pasi (2003, jun), Ettore Provasio (1992, conf), Nicolò Ragucci (2003, jun) ,, Simone Ravelli (2003, Fanfulla), Marco Scotti (2003, Fanfulla). Forwards: Paolo Buzzi (1998, Zingonia), Gianmarco Cipolla (2003, jun), Giuseppe De Leonardis (2000, Bibbiano), Gabriele Pasetti (2005, jun), Roberto Salzano (1988, City of Cossato), Jacopo Zenga (1986, Stresa ). Enrico Venni