Salzano scored the goal of the match midway through the second half The red and white – despite the absences – already in good shape

sant’alessio

If Mr. Gaudio wanted to have positive news on the construction of the game from yesterday’s friendly, he had them, as he admitted in the press room at the end of the match.

The joint training between Accademia Pavese and San Colombano, played in the presence of a good audience setting, in fact delivered the first narrow victory (1-0 with Salzano’s goal in the 16 ‘of the second half) in the pre-season tests to the red and white, but above all he highlighted a team already in good physical condition (despite the great heat) and with some well-oiled mechanisms.

The Academy (awaiting the return of Captain Filadelfia and still without Castillo, Buzzi, Laraia, Pasi, Cipolla, Balesini and Ragucci due to injury) starts with a pattern that is not easily decipherable, also because it constantly changes during the course of the match: Alio in goal, Mori right back and Tomassone on the left. In the center the very young Bernini and Velaj, Provasio to set the game from behind and in midfield from the right Salzano, Maggi, Pasetti and Dioh. Forward the tip Zenga, called to act as a bridge and sort for the insertions of the companions.

All eyes are on the new Zenga purchase. For him ninety minutes played without goals (and with a couple of wasted opportunities), but an overall orderly test, even a sacrifice with some returns to support his teammates. Tomassone on the left very well, with the usual contribution of breath and determination, and a good understanding with Pasetti: the “2005 class” played with the authority of a veteran. Great movement of Salzano, animated by a great desire to show off in his return to the Academy: a few balls too sparse to the stars, but also a goal and more than a ball put in with the right turns. At 6 ‘it is he who presents himself with a good punishment.

At 13 ‘Rizzo is dangerous, but his shot ends high. At 21 ‘still Salzano good at crossing for Zenga, who turns towards the oncoming Maggi. Weak impact. Five minutes later it is always Salzano who shows up for the shot, but his conclusion is really unwatchable. At 35 ‘the most beautiful action of the Academy with Pasetti who frees himself very well from the marking, yields to Zenga who heads Cigolini. At 42 ‘, the first real acute of the Pavia tip, which in the semi-reverse forces Cigolini to lengthen. The second half begins. At 5 ‘it is Mori who takes off on the right wing and eats all the opposing rearguard, but his shot ends up on the outside of the net. At 16 ‘the Academy passes, with Salzano finally adjusting his aim and putting in the newly entered goalkeeper Ramella. At 25 ‘great chance for San Colombano with Di Toma, who hits a headache, after having anticipated Fiorani. Two minutes later Di Toma shot again, Alio saved. At 36 ‘De Leonardis is very good at freeing himself from the shot, which slips just to the side of the post. There is time for Spedini to shoot, a ball on the outside of the net that gives Panini fans the illusion of a goal. –

Daniela Scherrer