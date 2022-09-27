SANT’ALESSIO

The Accademia Pavese toasts its first victory in the championship, which allows it to leave the last place in the standings, beating the opponents of the Vis Nova Giussano. A goal by Zenga in the first half final and Provasio’s penalty at the end of the second half rewarded a performance of great will by Gaudio’s team, which was able to overcome the two most difficult moments of the match with character: the first after the failed penalty. from Zenga in the 37th minute and the second at the beginning of the second half when the expulsion of Mori (followed by that of Bartoli della Vis Nova) gave new impetus to the guests.

VOLTAGE AT START

It starts with quite palpable tension on the pitch. The fourth consecutive misstep would be psychologically lethal and the twenty-two on the pitch feel the importance of the match. Gaudio chooses Fiorani to replace the injured Tomassone and leaves Salzano and Bernini on the bench, Laraia and Velaj play in their place. At 14 ‘the first scare, with the goal of Catta but it is offside. At 17 ‘a beautiful offensive plot for the Academy, with Zenga’s ball for Dioh, who shoots at the goalkeeper.

At 18 ‘nice shot by Orlandi (the best of his), he deflects Alio for a corner. At 23 ‘on the development of a corner kick, Provasio puts in the center for Zenga, who heads out. At 37 ‘the episode that could turn the game around: Bartoli (already booked) lands Zenga in the area, the referee grants the penalty and extracts the second yellow card for the guest player, forced to leave the field.

Zenga himself goes on the spot, but the very young Foresti identifies the trajectory and neutralizes, amid the despair of the fans in the stands. At 43 ‘sensational chance for Vis Nova, Orlandi hits the corner, a very high shot. On the reversal in front of the Academy in goal: Maggi unmarked Castillo well on the wing that Zenga throws, good at making his way into the opponent’s rearguard and concluding with power, chasing away the nightmares of clumsy penalty.

HUNTING FOR THE DOUBLE

The recovery begins with the Academy in numerical superiority, intent on trying to double. Just when the game seems in full control, Mori (already cautioned) is naive to collect the second yellow card and also leave his teammates in ten by relaunching the Vis Nova race, which a few moments later is close to par with Proserpio, well primed by Catta . Alio anticipates. Gaudio then covers himself, removes Laraia and inserts Bernini. The guests still insist, it is Adobati who shoots well in the 27th minute, just above the crossbar. But at 43 ‘comes the splendid doubling of the Academy, which rewards Gaudio’s choices in throwing Deleonardis and Ravelli into the fray: they are the ones who pack the safety goal, with the second to feed the first, lying in the area. Provasio on the disk does not fail.—

Daniela Scherrer