The accident that changed Michael Schumacher’s life

On December 29, 2013, ten years ago, the former German Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher was urgently admitted to the university hospital center in Grenoble, France, after a bad fall while skiing. Schumacher was in Méribel, where he was spending the Christmas holidays with his family: during an off-piste descent he lost his balance and hit his head against a rock, suffering serious brain damage. A few days after the accident his wife Corinna Betsch told the journalists who crowded the hospital in the hope of obtaining some information to go away, to trust the doctors’ statements and to leave the family alone.

Schumacher entered a coma from which he emerged only after about six months, but without being able to completely recover his brain functions. The family has always maintained great confidentiality regarding his health conditions and any improvements, resisting the tabloids’ many attempts to give updates and scoops on his health status, and periodically denying false information circulated in the media. The only reliable testimonies on Schumacher’s health conditions are those, very rare and laconic, which have arrived over time from his closest family members and from the few people who continue to frequent him today.

Among these is Jean Todt, former manager of Ferrari and former president of the International Automobile Federation, who in an interview given to Radio Montecarlo in July 2019 said that he had seen some Formula 1 races with Schumacher, without however adding further details. «Of course our friendship cannot be the same as it was before the accident, since there is no longer the same communication we had before. But Michael continues to fight, and with him his family,” Todt said.

In an interview given Monday to the German newspaper Bild Schumacher’s brother and former racing driver Ralf Schumacher said that “thanks to modern medical options, we have been able to do a lot”, but that “nothing is the same as before”. In the Netflix documentary Schumacherreleased in 2021, son Mick these that after becoming an accomplished pilot himself he would have given “anything” to be able to talk to his father, indirectly confirming the persistent communication difficulties due to the effects of brain damage.

Over the years, the Schumacher family has clashed with various media outlets who have published information about Michael’s condition. In 2016, for example, Corinna Betsch sued the German weekly Colorful, who in an article published in December of the previous year had cited the anonymous testimony of an alleged friend of the driver according to which Schumacher was able to walk without the help of supports. It was false news: it was denied by Felix Damm, the Schumacher family’s lawyer, who on that occasion explained that the former driver was unable to stand even with the help of therapists.

In 2019 the French newspaper The Parisian wrote that Schumacher had been admitted under a false name to the George Pompidou hospital in Paris to receive “secret treatments” based on stem cells (non-specialised cells capable of differentiating and carrying out different functions within an organism), developed by the French surgeon Philippe Menasche. The Parisian he did not reveal the sources of the information, which consequently was never officially confirmed; however the news was picked up by newspapers and news agencies all over the world.

Schumacher’s health conditions were discussed again in April 2023, when the German gossip weekly The actual published a fake interview with the former pilot written using Character.ai, an artificial intelligence software that allows you to interact with virtual characters inspired by celebrities and historical figures. The magazine’s cover headline was “Michael Schumacher – The First Interview!” written in very large letters, as if to signal a scoop, and the fact that the interview was fake was only specified inside, in a small footnote. Immediately after the publication of the interview the Schumacher family sued The actual and Funke (the publishing group that publishes the magazine) removed editor Anne Hoffmann from her position.

Over the last ten years, several rumors have also concerned the dynamics of the accident: for example, in 2014 it was written that the trauma suffered by Schumacher was due to the support rod of the GoPro camera that he had mounted on his helmet. The hypothesis, never confirmed, had been cited in October 2014 by Jean Louis Moncet, a French sports journalist who covers Formula 1, who however returned to his position after a few days stating that it wasn’t news, but his opinion.

In November the German public broadcaster Ard announced published a podcast dedicated to Schumacher’s accident: it was edited by journalist Jens Gideon, and has attracted some media attention in recent weeks. Gideon in fact collected the testimony of a ski instructor from Méribel, describing him as one of the first people who helped Schumacher immediately after the fall. From the testimony of the man (whose identity is anonymous: in the podcast Gideon calls him “Andre”) two new aspects of the incident emerged.

Andre said that an initial mistake was made by Schumacher himself, who that day decided to ski off-piste even though the weather conditions were not favourable. However, according to him, Schumacher’s condition worsened due to the negligence of the rescuers, who underestimated him. Andre said that, immediately after the accident, Schumacher was conscious: initially it was therefore decided to transport him by air ambulance to the clinic in Moutiers, but during the flight his condition worsened, and at that point the helicopter headed towards Grenoble , the nearest equipped hospital. This change of destination, according to the ski instructor heard by Gideon, prevented Schumacher from receiving help more quickly which could theoretically have limited the brain damage.

Schumacher is 54 years old, and is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, as well as one of the most successful sportsmen in history. During his career he took part in more than 300 races in Formula 1 and together with Lewis Hamilton he is the driver who has won the most world titles: seven, in nineteen championships held. He won two world titles, the first with the Benetton team, and the other five with Ferrari, in one of the longest cycles of victories in the history of Formula 1 and in the period of Ferrari’s greatest sporting dominance. Schumacher is also the driver with the most consecutive world title wins (5, from 2000 to 2004), the most fastest race laps (77) and the most hat trick (i.e. the combination of pole position, victory and fastest lap in the same race).

As well as being one of the most present in the lists of all Formula 1 records, Schumacher was undoubtedly the strongest and most influential driver of his generation, between the second half of the nineties and the 2000s: a period in which, after his death of Ayrton Senna, he essentially had no rival on the track who was equal to him in terms of consistency of sporting performance. He combined the pure talent recognized by all his colleagues with an uncommon competitive spirit, obsessive athletic preparation and an extraordinary ability to direct the developments of the machine by communicating profitably with engineers, mechanics and developers. For many drivers who came after him, Schumacher was either an opponent on the track or a role model, and sometimes – as for the Spanish driver Fernando Alonso – both.

He began his career in 1973, when at the age of four he drove a kart for the first time on the Kerpen circuit, where his father worked as a caretaker. From karting he moved up to the higher classes and then to the German Formula Three championship, making his debut in Formula 1 in 1991 as a driver for Jordan, replacing Bertrand Gachot in the Belgian Grand Prix. He retired after the race had just started due to a clutch problem, but stood out for his excellent qualifying runs: Flavio Briatore, director of Benetton at the time, immediately offered him a contract.

In 1992 he achieved his first podium, in Mexico, and his first victory, in Belgium, on one of the tracks he appreciated most. From there his career began, one of the most incredible in the history of motor sports: in 1994 he won his first world title, which he won again the following year. In 1996 he accepted one of the most complicated sporting challenges of his career by moving to Ferrari, which at the time was coming from one of the most difficult periods in its history: despite having a very powerful engine at its disposal, it did not have a competitive car due to inefficiencies both mechanical and aerodynamic. Schumacher only managed to win his first world title in 2000, 21 years after the last one won by Ferrari, and from there he won four more, all in a row. Then, in 2006 he decided to retire from racing, although he remained at Ferrari as a consultant.

A few years later he accepted an offer to return to racing, proposed to him by Ross Brawn, who had worked with Schumacher as technical director at both Benetton and Ferrari, and at the time was working with Mercedes, which returned to Formula 1 after more than fifty years. He was again a Formula 1 driver from 2010 to 2012, teammate of the German Nico Rosberg, but his results were mixed and in some cases disappointing, also due to younger and fiercer competition. However, after his final retirement, his influence on the development of Mercedes cars – which would go on to win eight consecutive world titles between 2014 and 2021 – was considered invaluable by Brawn himself and other experts.

