Of Stefano Montefiori, correspondent in Paris

The PSG player, ex Inter, is in trouble: he hosted the 24-year-old girl at his home who then recounted the attack but did not file a complaint. His wife was on holiday in Dubai with her children: rumors of a crisis had already circulated

PARIS The investigators of the Nanterre prosecutor’s office are collecting the elements to shed light on the Hakimi case, and are preparing to question the 24-year-old girl who accuses him. The young woman from Fontenay-sous-Bois presented herself at the police station in Nogent-sur-Marne, a town half an hour from Paris, on Sunday evening, saying she had been raped the previous night by Achraf Hakimi, 24-year-old champion of Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team.

However, the woman did not want to file a complaint, but only put a statement on record. A circumstance that raises some questions, as if she wanted to protect Hakimi and perhaps even herself from a more in-depth investigation and a possible trial. The investigation started anyway, because the official present in the police station on Sunday evening called his superiors, who decided to get to the bottom of the matter.

The events allegedly took place in the night between Saturday and Sunday in Boulogne-Billancourt, in the home of Achraf Hakimi and his wife Hiba Abouk, a famous 36-year-old Spanish actress of Libyan-Tunisian origin, who is currently on holiday in Dubai with her two children Amin, born in 2020, and Nam, born last year. The relationship between Hakimi and his accuser would have started on Instagram on January 16th. On Saturday 25 February, the Paris Saint-Germain (and former Inter) champion invited her to her house by making an Uber pick her up. According to the girl’s story, as soon as she entered she would have been kissed by Hakimi, who would have lifted her clothes and touched her despite her protests. Then the woman managed to free herself Ed ran out of the apartment, and sent a text for help to a friend who ran to pick her up. See also Ferrari Daytona SP3, the new “Icon” is inspired by the world of 1960s Sports Prototypes

The next day, Hakimi did not play in the championship match won by PSG in Marseille (3-0): injured, he had not participated in the away match. More or less at the same time that the game was being played, the girl went to the police station to report that she had been the victim of an assault. On Monday, Hakimi posted a comment on the image his wife posted on Instagram, on the beach in Dubai, holding one child by the hand and the other in her arms. The beauty of life, wrote Hakimi, adding a heart. Then the champion went to the Salle Pleyel, in Paris, to participate in the Fifa The Best event which awarded the best players of 2022. Messi won, but Hakimi and his great friend Mbapp were also awarded and are part of the ideal team of the 11 strongest players in the world. In the same minutes, the news spread that Hakimi was accused of sexual assault.

The legal battle is now opening to ascertain the crime or not, but if Hakimi has invited the girl home taking advantage of his wife’s holidays in Dubai, the rumors of a couple crisis are destined to grow. After the World Cup in Qatar, Hakimi was never seen again with his wife and preferred to go on holiday to New York with his Paris Saint-Germain teammate and friend Kylian Mbapp. Everything is fine. There is nothing strange. All that has been said is false, Hiba Abouk said a few weeks ago about an alleged marital crisis. Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk are a very famous couple and their appearance together on the Cannes red carpet caused a sensation. See also The stadium makes 10 million a year and the Americans like it

In the past, the Brazilian star Neymar, Hakimi’s teammate in PSG, was accused of sexual assault twice but always pleaded innocent and justice found no evidence against him. His partner in the Brazilian national team, Dani Alves, is instead in prison in Barcelona for sexual assault on a woman (after having changed his version several times, he admitted the relationship but saying it was consensual) and risks 10 years in prison.