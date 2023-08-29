The accused judge Čáslaví spoke. I managed the match as standard, I strongly reject the serious accusation of alcohol!

The editors selected the most serious accusations against the referee by coach Čáslavi, the arbitrator responded to them on Monday afternoon.

Jakub Svoboda: “Unfortunately, the result of the match in Ústí was predetermined. He literally gave the home team two standard situations from the edge of the big box, which the home team converted. We got a completely made-up red card, when the home player was in light contact with our defender Peca, but he kicked the ball, then ran for a while and slid into the goalkeeper Vyhnánek. The referee Machýček immediately pulled out a yellow card, which we initially thought was for the home striker for an indiscriminate slide into our goalkeeper, but he immediately put it in his pocket and pulled out a red card, which he showed to the defender Peco.

Lukáš Machýček: “For me, it was a definite understatement. First, I gave the player Čáslav a yellow card, which was my mistake. I was rash and too fast. In the first moment, I became convinced that it was an offense in the penalty area. If the fouling player wants to play the ball, which happened in this case, and the tackle happens in his own penalty area, a yellow card is awarded as a penalty is sufficient punishment. When I ran to the scene of the offense, I found out that the intervention had taken place before the penalty area. So I drew a red card and awarded a free kick. I also said this to the delegate who criticized me for looking confusing, which he was right. I should have shown clearly with my hands that I was canceling the yellow card and only then should I have pulled the red card. However, I explained my verdict in detail to the players on the pitch.”

Jakub Svoboda: “During halftime, I had information from the boys that the head referee smelled of alcohol on the pitch, which I personally saw on the sideline in the second half, as well as in the referees’ booth after the game, when I was there as a manager team.”

Lukáš Machýček: “I emphatically reject this serious accusation. Bringing him up without any evidence is astounding. I don’t understand why Mr. Svoboda let him go. Čáslav is under pressure, he only has three points, it’s easier to throw it at someone. But looking for an alibi in this way makes me very sad. Yes, I made the mistake of transparently explaining the red card. But otherwise, as far as suspensions and free kicks are concerned, I would behave the same way.”

Jakub Svoboda: “De facto from the third minute, when two completely clear fouls on our players were not whistled, it was clear how the meter was set. It was only a matter of time before the home team punished us with something that was offered to them.”

Lukáš Machýček: “This is Mr. Svoboda’s opinion. I think I led the match absolutely standard for both sides.”

