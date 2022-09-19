Original title: The ace team won the WNBA championship for the first time, the rookie coach won the championship and made history

Beijing time on September 19th news, in today’s competition for the fourth game of the WNBA Finals this season, the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Suns 78-71 and finally ended 3-1 The total score won the first WNBA championship trophy in team history.

The ace guard Chelsea Gray, who scored 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in this game, won the Finals MVP, while coach Becky Hammon became the first coach in WNBA history to win the championship in his first season in charge.

“My players are unbelievable on the field, they are extraordinary human beings, they care and take care of each other.” Coach Becky Hammon said: “It’s such a joy, they Top players, they love great moments.”

After winning the championship, coach Becky Hammon gave all the credit to his players.Return to Sohu, see more





