The adidas TERREX x National Geographic Trekking Collection

The adidas TERREX x National Geographic hiking collection is one multi-season collaboration which will see these two undisputed protagonists of the outdoor adventure engaged in the creation of high-performance clothing for outdoor activities. The collaboration stems fromcommon love for nature and from man’s fundamental need to get in touch with the world around him.

The inaugural collection was made for celebrate the role of photography in the culture of outdoor sports: extraordinary content is born from the ability to explore and the spirit of adventure of expert hikers.

To celebrate this nexus, adidas TERREX designers scoured the National Geographic photo archives for breathtaking images of some of the most remote yet exciting places on earth, integrating them in unique all-over prints to create a bold new collection dedicated to trekking. All the garments are united by the unmistakable yellow National Geographic icon.

Exploration and adventure

Nadia Svensson, Senior Product Director BU Outdoor, said: “Nature is special beyond words. It makes us more motivated, more present, more aware, more human. When we find ourselves in these places we can’t help but capture them in a shot to try to recall their emotions once they are far away. This collaboration celebrates nature through beautiful photography – colorful abstract ecosystems told from above – that reveal incredible stories about the Earth. The entire collection is inspired by the exploration of the natural world that surrounds us and is conceived precisely in the name of the spirit of adventure”.

The locations immortalized in the collection include a snow-capped sandstone monocline at Comb Ridge, Utah – a 120-mile stretch that defines the red rock landscape of this US state from north to south – as well as textured shale portraits, shot on the coast of the county northernmost part of Norway to highlight the typical formations of this sedimentary rock.

51 garments perfect in multi-terrain environments

The collection, made up of 51 garments, includes proposals for women, men and unisexall designed to offer the perfect equipment in multi-terrain environments.

• Spearhead is the RAIN.RDY jacket, a garment with waterproof capacities up to 2.5 liters and equipped with sealed seams, making it the perfect companion for epic adventures. The men’s version features a bold print of the shell formations of Norway’s Porsanger Peninsula, while the women’s version is inspired by shots of White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

It also features clever design details, such as easily accessible, harness-compatible pockets, pre-shaped sleeves for added protection, and a rollaway hood with wire brim for better rain coverage, which can be easily tucked away when not in use. . The jacket also features a bold new logo that alternates between TERREX and National Geographic from different perspectives. Finally, it features a reflective back band, while the fabric and finishes are in 100% recycled polyester. This is just one of the many ways adidas is rethinking its materials, with a view to replacing virgin polyester with recycled whenever possible starting in 2024.

• Audacity long sleeved shirt combines an elegant asymmetrical cut with a longer back with a lightweight fit for ease of movement. It’s finished with a bold yellow National Geographic icon and reflective details.

• The scarpe da trekking TERREX Swift R3 GORE-TEX they combine the lightness and cushioning typical of trail running shoes with the stability of trekking models. Finished with a print inspired by a stunning aerial shot of the Earth, these hiking shoes feature a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane and lining as well as a Continental™ Rubber outsole for optimal grip even in wet conditions.

Yulia Boyle, Vice President of International Media and Licensing for National Geographic, said: “Our storytellers and photographers spend a lot of time in the field, often braving the elements, to fully grasp the beauty of our planet and share its wonder with audiences around the world. We hope these beautiful and practical collections will inspire many more people to appreciate nature and the outdoors.”

