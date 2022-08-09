Original title: The adjustment of the Chinese Super League schedule will not affect the temporary home of Guoan Rizhao this week.

Beijing Guoan started the “Three Links” tour in Henan.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

Beijing News (Reporter Zhou Xiao) Affected by the epidemic in Haikou, the Organizing Committee of the Chinese Super League announced on August 8 that it would adjust the league schedule. Several teams currently staying in Haikou will play each other in advance. Beijing Guoan, who have played three consecutive away games, has not been affected by the adjustment of the schedule. The team’s home “settlement” in Rizhao City, Shandong Province is also in progress, and it is expected to be confirmed this week.

In the 11th round of the Chinese Super League from August 5th to 7th, a total of 4 games were played in Haikou, namely Hebei team vs Chengdu Rongcheng, Shenzhen team vs Zhejiang team, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs Shandong Taishan, Cangzhou Lions against the Guangzhou team. The match between the Shenzhen team and the Zhejiang team ended on the evening of August 5th. Although the Shenzhen team’s home court was temporarily located in the Haikou competition area, the team was not resident in Haikou, but went to the competition area before the game to prepare for the competition. Therefore, the Shenzhen team and The Zhejiang team left Haikou on August 6. The teams currently residing in Haikou are Hebei Team, Chengdu Rongcheng, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, Shandong Taishan, Cangzhou Lions and Guangzhou Team.

Due to the impact of the epidemic, these 6 Chinese Super League teams are temporarily unable to leave Haikou. After the communication between the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee and various clubs and divisions, on August 8, the arrangement for the 12th round of the match was announced, that is, the balls temporarily staying in Haikou. Teams play against each other first. The originally scheduled 12th round of the match between Hebei team and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers was still held in Haikou on August 11 as scheduled. The 16th round of Guangzhou team’s home game against Chengdu Rongcheng and Cangzhou Lions’ home game against Shandong Taishan was advanced to the 12th round. in Haikou. After the adjustment of the schedule, 6 games can be played in the 12th round, and the other 3 games will be postponed.

Although the epidemic came suddenly, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation had reserved two rounds of alternative match days on August 30/31 and September 28/29 in response to possible force majeure factors that would prevent the event from proceeding normally. The impact on the league should be minimized.

Since the restart of the Beijing Guoan League was “three consecutive visitors”, the team’s subsequent schedule was not affected. Although the Guoan home game announced by the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Federation was Haikou, according to the schedule, the team will usher in the first “home” game on August 22. However, the club is actively applying and promoting the “settlement” of the home court in Rizhao City, Shandong Province. It is understood that the relevant work is in progress and is expected to be finalized this week.

In addition, the national football selection team that returned to Japan to participate in the East Asia Cup underwent centralized quarantine in Haikou, and the team was released from quarantine on August 8. However, under the current circumstances, with the exception of some members of the Haikou team who have temporarily returned to the team, the rest of the players are still staying in the national football selection team on standby and cannot return to their respective clubs for the time being.





